The infamous Oscars “Fan Favourite” and “Cheer Moment” awards felt doomed from the start but they’re about to get even more controversial. According to a new report from The Wrap, the inaugural “Fan Favourite” and “Cheer Moment” may have been rigged. The awards went to the Zack Snyder films Army of the Dead and Justice League, chosen through a Twitter poll run by The Academy before March’s ceremony.

