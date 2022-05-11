Community Visioning Final Report and Students Art Gallery

The King County Council on Tuesday appointed Pamela Stuart to fill a vacant seat on the Sammamish City Council by a unanimous vote. The seat became vacant when Ken Gamblin resigned from the Sammamish City Council effective January 17, 2022. Because the position was not filled within 90 days, or by April 17, state law requires the County Council to fill the vacancy within the next 90 days. Upon receiving notice that the time for the Sammamish Council to act had expired, the County Council created a subcommittee that interviewed seven of the final eight candidates interviewed by the Sammamish Council. The County Council subcommittee selected three candidates to be interviewed by the full Council: Pamela Stuart, Ramakrishna (Ram) Dutt Vedullapall and Josh Amato.

