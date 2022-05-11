Six Ducks Named to All-Pac-12 Teams

It’s no secret that this Oregon State baseball team is really, really good. With a record of (39-9) they are ranked either #1 or #2 in the nation according to every major poll. Over the last month they’ve turned it up a notch and are clearly the best team of the Mitch Canham era. Cooper Hjerpe has emerged as one of the best pitchers in the nation with a 2.08 ERA and 9-1 record (12 starts). Offensively Jacob Melton, Wade Meckler, Justin Boyd, Garret Forrester and Travis Bazzana are leading the way. And the cherry-on-top is the Beavers defense which has been unreal this season, they lead the NCAA in fielding percentage by a significant margin. With that being said they do have an obvious achilles heel.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO