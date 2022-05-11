ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Six Ducks Named to All-Pac-12 Teams

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. – Six Oregon softball players earned all-league recognition from the Pac-12 on Wednesday. On the all-Conference team, catcher Terra McGowan was a first team selection for the first time in her career. She was a second team pick in 2021. Infielder Allee Bunker was named to...

Pac-12 Championships Begin Friday at Hayward Field

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon track and field team turns its focus to the postseason this weekend, hosting the Pac-12 Championships at Hayward Field. The meet begins Friday at 2 p.m. (PT) with the start of the combined events featuring two-time champion Max Vollmer in the decathlon and Eugene native Taylor Chocek in the heptathlon.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon State Baseball: Do they have an achilles heel?

It’s no secret that this Oregon State baseball team is really, really good. With a record of (39-9) they are ranked either #1 or #2 in the nation according to every major poll. Over the last month they’ve turned it up a notch and are clearly the best team of the Mitch Canham era. Cooper Hjerpe has emerged as one of the best pitchers in the nation with a 2.08 ERA and 9-1 record (12 starts). Offensively Jacob Melton, Wade Meckler, Justin Boyd, Garret Forrester and Travis Bazzana are leading the way. And the cherry-on-top is the Beavers defense which has been unreal this season, they lead the NCAA in fielding percentage by a significant margin. With that being said they do have an obvious achilles heel.
OREGON STATE
Bunker, Delgado Named to Academic All-District Team

EUGENE, Ore. – Allee Bunker and Hanna Delgado were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 team on Thursday. Bunker, a senior infielder, has a 3.58 grade point average in accounting. She is hitting .353 this season and leads the Ducks with 39 RBI. Delgado, a sophomore outfielder, has a 3.42 GPA in human physiology. She is second on the team with a .372 average and leads Oregon with 14 stolen bases.
EUGENE, OR
Ducks Win Albuquerque Regional, Advance To NCAA Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Oregon women's golf team added another major milestone to its historic 2021-22 season on Wednesday, winning the NCAA Albuquerque Regional to advance to the NCAA Championships for the 12th time in program history. The No. 2 Ducks claimed the program's first-ever win at an NCAA...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
How Governor Hopefuls Say They Would Shape Oregon’s Economy

Oregon’s top 5 gubernatorial candidates weigh in on issues impacting Oregon’s economic future. Voting is underway for Oregon’s primary election for governor, with ballots due May 17. There are 15 Oregon Democrats and 19 Republicans vying for governor, but only five polled at or around 10% support...
OREGON STATE
Another record high for Oregon, Bend gas prices Wednesday

Oregon gas prices hit another all-time high Wednesday, breaking the record it set on Tuesday. And in Central Oregon, the average is even higher. The average for regular unleaded in Oregon is now $4.86, according to AAA. That’s 15 cents higher than a week ago. Prices have increased $1.51 since the same day a year ago.
BEND, OR
Advocates for limits on Oregon political donations give Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tobias Read a ‘B,’ flunk Tina Kotek and leading Republicans

A group advocating for campaign contribution limits in Oregon released their candidate ratings this week and only one leading gubernatorial candidate received their support. State Treasurer Tobias Read received a “B” from the group, making him the only frontrunner in the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial primaries to receive a rating high enough to win the groups’ support.
OREGON STATE
A Week of Glowing Things Above and Below on Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – As editor of this publication, you have to wander a lot of different beaches. This always results in a fair amount of adventures, and over time it's produced tens of thousands of photos of the Oregon coast. And adventures I had aplenty one week back in 2013, filled with things glowing in the waves and in the skies. (All photos Andre' GW Hagestedt / Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Oregon controlled, premium hunt application deadline is Sunday

Sunday is the deadline to apply for controlled or premium hunt licenses in Oregon and the state fish and wildlife department is reminding hunters about some changes for 2022. Licenses can be applied for online at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife until 11:59 p.m. on May 15. They can also be purchased at a license sale agent during store hours, ODFW said.
OREGON STATE
Gas stations could close, sparking worker layoffs

Sixteen gas stations and convenience stores across Oregon, Wyoming and Washington could close if retail lease extensions are not forged by May 31. The closures could result in 163 layoffs in the three states, according to the California company who operates the locations. Carlsbad-based Porter’s of American Retail Services (ARS)...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Despite April Storms Oviatt Still Cautious About Oregon Snowpack

According to one expert, while the higher elevations of Oregon saw substantial snow over the past four weeks, the state is not out of the drought woods by any stretch of the imagination. Scott Oviatt with NRCS Oregon said snowpacks across the state have increased considerably from the numbers reported in early April. However, he said while the number released May 9th are encouraging, he feels its too little, too late.
OREGON STATE
Three Unforgettable Hangouts on Oregon Coast Off the Usual Path

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes the very best places to visit are the most obscure. Especially on the Oregon coastline, there are some spots that simply have more to offer than you'd think. On top of that, they're off-the-beaten path in many ways, or extremely easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Salem, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bentley's Grill is a fine dining experience that serves up the best in traditional American cuisine with a modern twist. The restaurant is known for its steaks and seafood, as well as its delicious cocktails. It's a great place to take someone on a date or get drinks with friends, but it's also perfect for family gatherings because they have a kid's menu. If you're looking for something casual but still want delicious food.
SALEM, OR

