Major spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lie ahead, so read at your own risk. I think it’s safe to say that when most movie lovers think of Daniel Craig, their minds almost instantly go to his work as 007. It makes sense, as the British actor did play James Bond for fifteen years, before closing out his era with the ending of No Time To Die. Craig has dabbled in a number of genres throughout his storied career, though superhero movies have still eluded him up to this point. Interestingly enough though, a massive new rumor claims that he was set to play a major Marvel Cinematic Universe role.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO