JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Angela Walton Mosley, D-Florissant, along with Rep. Jay Mosley, Rep. Neil Smith and Rep. Alan Gray, secured $6 million in funding in the FY 2023 state operating budget for the demolition of the closed Jamestown Mall in North County. On May 6, the Missouri House of Representatives and Senate passed the appropriations bills that make up the state’s budget and sent them to the governor’s desk. Last month, the St. Louis County Council voted unanimously to appropriate an additional $6 million from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act federal aid for the demolition of the mall.

JAMESTOWN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO