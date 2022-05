Riceville - Donald “Bart” Bartels, age 65, of Riceville, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital. ​. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Maple Leaf Church in rural Saratoga, Iowa. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 13 at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Riceville, as well as one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

RICEVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO