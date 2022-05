New album from the Berkeley-based artist is a contagiously fun ride. Chaz Bear, known to most as Toro y Moi, has been releasing studio records, compilations and mixtapes since 2010. He’s considered one of the pioneers of “chillwave” — a late 2000s genre focused on synth-driven dream pop, born on the internet. However, Bear has found success in recent years by branching off into an eclectic mix of different sounds and styles in his now seven studio albums, innovating with each release.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO