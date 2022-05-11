ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Translational development of a tumor junction opening technology

By Jiho Kim
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur goal is to overcome treatment resistance in ovarian cancer patients which occurs in most cases after an initial positive response to chemotherapy. A central resistance mechanism is the maintenance of desmoglein-2 (DSG2) positive tight junctions between malignant cells that prevents drug penetration into the tumor. We have generated JO4, a...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Tea consumption and risk of incident dementia: A prospective cohort study of 377 592 UK Biobank participants

As a widely consumed beverage, tea boasts diverse health benefits. Herein, we aimed to investigate the association between tea consumption and dementia risk. We conducted a prospective cohort study with 377 592 UK Biobank participants during a 9-year follow-up. Cox regression models adjusted for age, sex, ethnicity, Townsend deprivation index, education, body mass index, lifestyle factors, dietary factors and apolipoprotein E4 status were used to examine the association of tea consumption with dementia risk. Subgroup analyses stratified by age, sex and forms of dementia (Alzheimer's disease [AD] and vascular dementia [VD]) were performed. Moreover, the restricted cubic splines were used to calculate the nonlinear relationship between daily dosage of tea and dementia risk. After adjustment for all covariates, tea drinkers were 16% (95% confidence interval: 8"“23) less likely to develop dementia compared with non-drinkers. Moderate consumption (1"“6 cups/day) of tea exerted significant protective effects. Subgroup analyses showed that mid-aged participants or males benefited more from tea consumption. Moreover, moderate drinkers had a 16"“19% lower hazard of AD and a 25"“29% lower hazard of VD. Furthermore, a U-shaped association between tea consumption and dementia risk was shown (Pnon-linearity"‰="‰7Eâˆ’04), and the consumption of around three cups per day showed the strongest protective effect. Within 3 cups/day, drinking one extra cup of tea per day brought a 6% reduction of incidence. In conclusion, moderate consumption of tea was significantly associated with a reduced risk of dementia, suggesting that tea consumption could be a modifiable lifestyle factor for dementia.
DRINKS
Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stage IV colon cancer patients without DENND2D expression benefit more from neoadjuvant chemotherapy

According to the EPOC study, chemotherapy could improve 5-year disease-free survival of stage IV colon cancer patients by 8.1%. However, more molecular biomarkers are required to identify patients who need neoadjuvant chemotherapy. DENND2D expression was evaluated by immunohistochemistry in 181 stage IV colon cancer patients. The prognosis was better for patients with DENND2D expression than patients without DENND2D expression (5-year overall survival [OS]: 42% vs. 12%, p"‰="‰0.038; 5-year disease-free survival: 20% vs. 10%, p"‰="‰0.001). Subgroup analysis of the DENND2D-negative group showed that patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy achieved longer OS than patients without neoadjuvant chemotherapy (RR"‰="‰0.179; 95% CI"‰="‰0.054"“0.598; p"‰="‰0.003). DENND2D suppressed CRC proliferation in vitro and in vivo. Downregulation of DENND2D also promoted metastasis to distant organs in vivo. Mechanistically, DENND2D suppressed the MAPK pathway in CRC. Colon cancer patients who were DENND2D negative always showed a worse prognosis and were more likely to benefit from neoadjuvant chemotherapy. DENND2D may be a new prognostic factor and a predictor of the need for neoadjuvant chemotherapy in stage IV colon cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mechanisms and clinical implications of intervertebral disc calcification

Low back pain is a leading cause of disability worldwide. Intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration is often associated with low back pain but is sometimes asymptomatic. IVD calcification is an often overlooked disc phenotype that might have considerable clinical impact. IVD calcification is not a rare finding in ageing or in degenerative and scoliotic spinal conditions, but is often ignored and under-reported. IVD calcification may lead to stiffer IVDs and altered segmental biomechanics, more severe IVD degeneration, inflammation and low back pain. Calcification is not restricted to the IVD but is also observed in the degeneration of other cartilaginous tissues, such as joint cartilage, and is involved in the tissue inflammatory process. Furthermore, IVD calcification may also affect the vertebral endplate, leading to Modic changes (non-neoplastic subchondral vertebral bone marrow lesions) and the generation of pain. Such effects in the spine might develop in similar ways to the development of subchondral marrow lesions of the knee, which are associated with osteoarthritis-related pain. We propose that IVD calcification is a phenotypic biomarker of clinically relevant disc degeneration and endplate changes. As IVD calcification has implications for the management and prognosis of degenerative spinal changes and could affect targeted therapeutics and regenerative approaches for the spine, awareness of IVD calcification should be raised in the spine community.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Translational Research#Mammary Tumor#Reproduction#Dsg2 Transgenic Mice#Cynomolgus
Nature.com

snoRNAs: functions and mechanisms in biological processes, and roles in tumor pathophysiology

Small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs), a type of non-coding RNA, are widely present in the nucleoli of eukaryotic cells and play an important role in rRNA modification. With the recent increase in research on snoRNAs, new evidence has emerged indicating that snoRNAs also participate in tRNA and mRNA modification. Studies suggest that numerous snoRNAs, including tumor-promoting and tumor-suppressing snoRNAs, are not only dysregulated in tumors but also show associations with clinical prognosis. In this review, we summarize the reported functions of snoRNAs and the possible mechanisms underlying their role in tumorigenesis and cancer development to guide the snoRNA-based clinical diagnosis and treatment of cancer in the future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Long use of continuous positive airway pressure protects against the development of treatment-requiring retinopathy of prematurity

Although preterm infant mortality is low, the proportion of patients with treatment-requiring retinopathy of prematurity (TR-ROP) is high in Japan. Various multicenter studies have reported the risk factors for TR-ROP; however, no large-scale studies have been conducted in Japan. We retrospectively analyzed 13,645 infants born at"‰<"‰28Â weeks' gestation (January 1, 2009"“December 31, 2018), and registered in the Neonatal Research Network of Japan database. TR-ROP was defined as ROP requiring retinal laser photocoagulation and/or intravitreal anti-vasoendothelial growth factor drugs. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed to identify factors associated with TR-ROP development. The median gestational age of enrolled infants was 26Â weeks (interquartile range [IQR], 24"“27Â weeks), median birth weight was 760Â g (IQR, 620"“918Â g). Proportion of patients with TR-ROP was 30.3%. TR-ROP was significantly associated with birth at"‰<"‰26Â weeks' gestational age (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 1.54), blood transfusion (aOR 1.49), invasive ventilation"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days (aOR 1.41), sepsis (aOR 1.29), birth weight"‰<"‰750Â g (aOR 1.28), intraventricular hemorrhage (aOR 1.33), delayed achievement of full enteral feeding"‰>"‰14Â days (aOR 1.28), and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days (aOR 0.79). Supplemental oxygen"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days was not associated with TR-ROP development. Lower gestational age at birth and birth weight, blood transfusion, prolonged invasive ventilation, sepsis, intraventricular hemorrhage, and delayed achievement of full enteral feeding were risk factors for TR-ROP, whereas CPAP use was protective against TR-ROP.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Child saliva microbiota and caries: a randomized controlled maternal education trial in rural Uganda

Undernutrition is a public health challenge in sub-Saharan countries, including Uganda. In a previous randomized controlled trial (RCT) with a nutrition, hygiene and stimulation education intervention among mothers of 6Â months' old children, we found less caries in the intervention group when the children were 36Â months of age. We now examined the effects of (i) the intervention on the microbiota, (ii) microbiota on caries, and (iii) the intervention and microbiota on caries. The original RCT comprised 511 mother/child pairs whereas in the current study we had access to data from 344/511 (67%) children aged 36Â months. The saliva microbiota was determined using 16S rRNA gene sequencing. Carious lesions (a proxy for dental health) were identified using close-up intra-oral photographs of the upper front teeth. Statistical models were used to determine host-microbiota associations. The intervention had a significant effect on the microbiota, e.g. an increase in Streptococcus abundance and decreases in Alloprevotella and Tannerella. Significant associations between the microbiota and dental caries were identified: Positive associations of Capnocytophaga and Tannerella suggest that these taxa may be deleterious to dental health while negative associations of Granulicatella, Fusobacterium, and Abiotrophia suggest taxa potentially beneficial or benign contributors to dental health. Based on taxonomic profiles, the effects of the intervention and microbiota on dental health may be independent of one another. Educational interventions with emphasis on nutrition and oral hygiene may provide a feasible strategy to decrease progression of childhood caries in low-resource settings.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Coronavirus ‘ghosts’ found lingering in the gut

Scientists are studying whether long COVID could be linked to viral fragments found in the body months after initial infection. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the chaos of the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, oncologist and geneticist Ami Bhatt was intrigued by widespread...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

These six countries are about to go to the Moon — here’s why

You have full access to this article via your institution. The Moon will be one of the most popular destinations in the Solar System in the next year. No fewer than seven missions are headed there from India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, along with several companies.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Association of HPV42 with digital papillary adenocarcinoma and the use of in situ hybridization for its distinction from acral hidradenoma and diagnosis at non-acral sites

Digital papillary adenocarcinoma (DPAC) is a rare tumor of sweat gland origin that preferentially affects the digits and has the potential to metastasize. Its tumor diagnosis can be difficult. Well-differentiated variants of DPAC can be confused with a benign sweat gland tumor, in particular nodular hidradenoma. With the recent detection of HPV42 DNA in DPAC by next-generation sequence analysis, we reasoned that this association could be used for diagnostic purposes. To this end, we performed in situ hybridization for HPV42 on 10 tumors diagnosed as DPAC as well as 30 sweat gland tumors of various histology types, including 8 acral hidradenomas. All DPAC were positive for HPV42. Positive hybridization signals for HPV42 were seen in both primary and metastatic DPACs. All other tumors and normal tissues were negative. This study confirms the association of HPV42 with the tumor cells of DPAC through in situ hybridization. The positive test result in all lesions of DPAC and lack of detection of HPV42 in any of the acral hidradenomas or other sweat gland tumors examined in this series is encouraging for the potential diagnostic utility of the assay. As documented by two scrotal tumors of DPAC, the in situ hybridization test for HPV42 can also help support the rare occurrence of this tumor at a non-acral site.
CANCER
Nature.com

Transitioning organizations to post-quantum cryptography

Quantum computers are expected to break modern public key cryptography owing to Shor's algorithm. As a result, these cryptosystems need to be replaced by quantum-resistant algorithms, also known as post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms. The PQC research field has flourished over the past two decades, leading to the creation of a large variety of algorithms that are expected to be resistant to quantum attacks. These PQC algorithms are being selected and standardized by several standardization bodies. However, even with the guidance from these important efforts, the danger is not gone: there are billions of old and new devices that need to transition to the PQC suite of algorithms, leading to a multidecade transition process that has to account for aspects such as security, algorithm performance, ease of secure implementation, compliance and more. Here we present an organizational perspective of the PQC transition. We discuss transition timelines, leading strategies to protect systems against quantum attacks, and approaches for combining pre-quantum cryptography with PQC to minimize transition risks. We suggest standards to start experimenting with now and provide a series of other recommendations to allow organizations to achieve a smooth and timely PQC transition.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Masking the immunotoxicity of interleukin-12 by fusing it with a domain of its receptor via a tumour-protease-cleavable linker

Immune-checkpoint inhibitors have shown modest efficacy against immunologically 'cold' tumours. Interleukin-12 (IL-12)-a cytokine that promotes the recruitment of immune cells into tumours as well as immune cell activation, also in cold tumours-can cause severe immune-related adverse events in patients. Here, by exploiting the preferential overexpression of proteases in tumours, we show that fusing a domain of the IL-12 receptor to IL-12 via a linker cleavable by tumour-associated proteases largely restricts the pro-inflammatory effects of IL-12 to tumour sites. In mouse models of subcutaneous adenocarcinoma and orthotopic melanoma, masked IL-12 delivered intravenously did not cause systemic IL-12 signalling and eliminated systemic immune-related adverse events, led to potent therapeutic effects via the remodelling of the immune-suppressive microenvironment, and rendered cold tumours responsive to immune-checkpoint inhibition. We also show that masked IL-12 is activated in tumour lysates from patients. Protease-sensitive masking of potent yet toxic cytokines may facilitate their clinical translation.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: Salinamide F, new depsipeptide antibiotic and inhibitor of bacterial RNA polymerase from a marine-derived Streptomyces sp.

Several drawing errors occurred when the structure of salinamide F (1) was drawn for publication. Below on the left is the incorrect structure as published, followed on the right by the correct structure. Arrows illustrate where errors were made in atom labelling and the stereochemistry at C-62, 44, and 7 has been properly indicated. As stated in the text, the structure of salinamide F (1) is identical to the structures of salinamides A and B (2, 3) (J. Org. Chem. 1999, 64, 1145"“1150), except for hydrolysis of the epoxide. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: "Molding" immunity-modulation of mucosal and systemic immunity by the intestinal mycobiome in health and disease

Correction to: Mucosal Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41385-022-00515-w, published online 26 April 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. At the end of the Acknowledgements section, it should be included: "Figures created with BioRender.com (https://biorender.com/)". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments: A cross-sectional retrospective study

The aim of the present study was to analyze the incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments in endodontic treatments performed by a specialist, in addition to identifying the dental group, arch, and the root canal thirds in which the fractures occurred more frequently. Digital radiographs and medical records were initially analyzed and resulted in the selection of 561 teeth (1302 canals) treated between 2018 and 2020, using the ProDesign Logic system instruments. These data were reassessed to determine the occurrence of fractures and identify the dental group and root canal thirds in which they occurred. Then, the data were statistically analyzed using the Fisher's Exact Test (p"‰<"‰0.05). The general fracture rates were 8.5 and 3.69%, considering the number of teeth and canals treated, respectively. Mandibular first molars were the teeth most associated with the occurrence of fractures (19.1%). When the arches were compared, there was no statistical difference regarding the number of fractures in the different root canal thirds (p"‰="‰0.307). However, they were more frequent in the apical third in both arches (p"‰="‰0.000). The incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments was relatively high and occurred more frequently in the apical third of molars.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Multimodal CEA-targeted fluorescence and radioguided cytoreductive surgery for peritoneal metastases of colorectal origin

In patients with colorectal peritoneal metastases scheduled for cytoreductive surgery, accurate preoperative estimation of tumor burden and subsequent intraoperative detection of all tumor deposits remains challenging. In this study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03699332) we describe the results of a phase I clinical trial evaluating [111In]In-DOTA-labetuzumab-IRDye800CW, a dual-labeled anti-carcinoembryonic antigen (anti-CEA) antibody conjugate that enables both preoperative imaging and intraoperative radioguidance and fluorescence imaging. Primary study outcomes are safety and feasibility of this multimodal imaging approach. Secondary outcomes are determination of the optimal dose, correlation between tracer uptake and histopathology and effects on clinical strategy. Administration of [111In]In-DOTA-labetuzumab-IRDye800CW is well-tolerated and enables sensitive pre- and intraoperative imaging in patients who receive 10 or 50"‰mg of the tracer. Preoperative imaging revealed previously undetected lymph node metastases in one patient, and intraoperative fluorescence imaging revealed four previously undetected metastases in two patients. Alteration of clinical strategy based on multimodal imaging occurred in three patients. Thus, multimodal image-guided surgery after administration of this dual-labeled tracer is a promising approach that may aid in decision making before and during cytoreductive surgical procedures.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Simultaneous assessment of spontaneous cage activity and voluntary wheel running in group-housed mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08349-z, published online 15 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Annika Reuser was incorrectly listed as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Martin Bahls. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to martin.bahls@uni-greifswald.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Potential reduction in healthcare carbon footprint by autonomous artificial intelligence

Healthcare is a large contributor to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions around the world, given current power generation mix. Telemedicine, with its reduced travel for providers and patients, has been proposed to reduce emissions. Artificial intelligence (AI), and especially autonomous AI, where the medical decision is made without human oversight, has the potential to further reduce healthcare GHG emissions, but concerns have also been expressed about GHG emissions from digital technology, and AI training and inference. In a real-world example, we compared the marginal GHG contribution of an encounter performed by an autonomous AI to that of an in-person specialist encounter. Results show that an 80% reduction may be achievable, and we conclude that autonomous AI has the potential to reduce healthcare GHG emissions.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Effects of age and gender on body composition indices as predictors of mortality in middle-aged and old people

To determine whether body composition indices interact with age and gender as a predictor of all-cause mortality, 1200 participants at least 40Â years of age were recruited in 2009 and 2010. A multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance analysis device was used to measure each participant's body composition indices, including the fat mass index (FMI), fat free mass index (FFMI), skeletal muscle mass index (SMMI), and visceral fat area index (VFAI). A baseline questionnaire was used to collect demographic information about lifestyle habits, socioeconomic status, and medical conditions. All claimed records of death from 2009 to 2018 in the National Health Insurance Research Databank were identified. The all-cause mortality rate was 8.67% after a mean follow-up period of 5.86"‰Â±"‰2.39 person-years. The Cox proportional hazard model analysis showed significantly negative associations between FFMI or SMMI with all-cause mortality in the total group and those aged"‰\(\geq\)"‰65 y/o. The FFMI and SMMI were negative predictors of mortality in both genders. The FMI and VFAI were positive predictors of mortality exclusively in females. In conclusion, the SMMI is a better predictor of mortality than the BMI, FMI, and FFMI, especially in older adults. A higher fat mass or visceral fat distribution may predict higher mortality in females.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy