Cancer

Changes in the urine volatile metabolome throughout growth of transplanted hepatocarcinoma

By M. Yu. Kochevalina
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrained detection dogs distinguish between urine samples from healthy organisms and organisms with malignant tumors, suggesting that the volatile urine metabolome contains information about tumor progression. The aim of this study was to determine whether the stage of tumor growth affects the chemical differences in the urine of mice and to...

www.nature.com

CBS Detroit

UM Scientists Say They’ve Partially Destroyed Liver Tumors In Rats Using Sound Waves

TORONTO (CNN) – There might be a non-invasive way to destroy cancer cells for good, according to new research involving rats: the power of sound. Researchers with the University of Michigan were able to break down liver tumors by up to 75% in rats using only targeted sound waves, spurring the animals’ immune systems to attack the remaining cancerous material. The key detail from this new research is that even destroying just part of the tumors had a lasting effect. In 80% of the subjects, there was no evidence of the cancer recurring afterwards. “Even if we don’t target the entire tumor, we...
CANCER
Nature.com

Glutathione prevents high glucose-induced pancreatic fibrosis by suppressing pancreatic stellate cell activation via the ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD pathway

The activation of pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) is the key mechanism of pancreatic fibrosis, which can lead to Î²-cell failure. Oxidative stress is an important risk factor for PSC activation. There is no direct evidence proving if administration of glutathione can inhibit fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. To explore the role of glutathione in pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure induced by hyperglycaemia, we established a rat model of pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. The model was founded through long-term oscillating glucose (LOsG) intake and the setup of a sham group and a glutathione intervention group. In vitro, rat PSCs were treated with low glucose, high glucose, or high glucose plus glutathione to explore the mechanism of high glucose-induced PSC activation and the downstream effects of glutathione. Compared with sham rats, LOsG-treated rats had higher reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in peripheral leukocytes and pancreatic tissue while TGFÎ² signalling was upregulated. In addition, as the number of PSCs and pancreatic fibrosis increased, Î²-cell function was significantly impaired. Glutathione evidently inhibited the upregulation of TGFÎ² signalling and several unfavourable outcomes caused by LOsG. In vitro treatment of high glucose for 72"‰h resulted in higher ROS accumulation and potentiated TGFÎ² pathway activation in PSCs. PSCs showed myofibroblast phenotype transformation with upregulation of Î±-SMA expression and increased cell proliferation and migration. Treatment with either glutathione or TGFÎ² pathway inhibitors alleviated these changes. Together, our findings suggest that glutathione can inhibit PSC activation-induced pancreatic fibrosis via blocking ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD signalling in vivo and in vitro.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transition from simple to complex contagion in collective decision-making

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28958-6, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract, which incorrectly read: 'Here, we show theoretically, and experimentally with a multi-robot system, that such a transition from simple to complex contagion can also bed observed in an archetypal model of distributed decision-making devoid of any thresholds or nonlinearities.'
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Child saliva microbiota and caries: a randomized controlled maternal education trial in rural Uganda

Undernutrition is a public health challenge in sub-Saharan countries, including Uganda. In a previous randomized controlled trial (RCT) with a nutrition, hygiene and stimulation education intervention among mothers of 6Â months' old children, we found less caries in the intervention group when the children were 36Â months of age. We now examined the effects of (i) the intervention on the microbiota, (ii) microbiota on caries, and (iii) the intervention and microbiota on caries. The original RCT comprised 511 mother/child pairs whereas in the current study we had access to data from 344/511 (67%) children aged 36Â months. The saliva microbiota was determined using 16S rRNA gene sequencing. Carious lesions (a proxy for dental health) were identified using close-up intra-oral photographs of the upper front teeth. Statistical models were used to determine host-microbiota associations. The intervention had a significant effect on the microbiota, e.g. an increase in Streptococcus abundance and decreases in Alloprevotella and Tannerella. Significant associations between the microbiota and dental caries were identified: Positive associations of Capnocytophaga and Tannerella suggest that these taxa may be deleterious to dental health while negative associations of Granulicatella, Fusobacterium, and Abiotrophia suggest taxa potentially beneficial or benign contributors to dental health. Based on taxonomic profiles, the effects of the intervention and microbiota on dental health may be independent of one another. Educational interventions with emphasis on nutrition and oral hygiene may provide a feasible strategy to decrease progression of childhood caries in low-resource settings.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Understanding the contextual functions of C1q and LAIR-1 and their applications

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. The importance of the complement component C1q has been highlighted by its involvement in autoimmunity, infection, inflammatory diseases, and tumors. The unique tulip-like structure of C1q has both a collagen-like stalk (C1q tail) and heterotrimeric globular head (gC1q), each with different binding specificities, and the binding of these components to their respective receptors leads to functional complexities in the body and bridges innate and adaptive immunity. This review describes the fundamental roles of C1q in various microenvironments and focuses on the importance of the interactions of C1q and its receptors with the inhibitory receptor LAIR-1 in maintaining homeostasis. Current therapeutic opportunities modulating LAIR-1 are also discussed.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
scitechdaily.com

A Combination of Three Simple Treatments May Reduce Risk of Invasive Cancer by 61%

A combination of three simple treatments may reduce invasive cancer risk by 61% among adults aged 70+. New research published in the journal Frontiers in Aging found that a combination of high-dose vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and a simple home strength exercise program (SHEP) reduced cancer risk by 61 percent in healthy persons aged 70 and older. It is the first study to look at the combined benefit of three low-cost public health interventions for the prevention of invasive cancers. Following future studies, the results may influence the future of cancer prevention in older adults.
CANCER

