Working smoke alarms may have helped limit the damage from a Cheyenne house fire on Friday night, according to a release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were called out to a blaze in the 100 block of Rio Verde at 8 p.m. on Friday, arriving on the scene around 8:04 p.m. When they got there they found smoke coming from both the front and rear of the structure.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO