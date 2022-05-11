ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

TOPK/PBK is phosphorylated by ERK2 at serine 32, promotes tumorigenesis and is involved in sorafenib resistance in RCC

By Huimin Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPK/PBK (T-LAK Cell-Originated Protein Kinase) is a serine/threonine kinase that is highly expressed in a variety of human tumors and is associated with poor prognosis in many types of human malignancies. Its activation mechanism is not yet fully understood. A bidirectional signal transduced between TOPK and ERK2 (extracellular signal-regulated kinase 2)...

Nature.com

DNA hypermethylation modification promotes the development of hepatocellular carcinoma by depressing the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334

DNA methylation plays a pivotal role in the development and progression of tumors. However, studies focused on the dynamic changes of DNA methylation in the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) are rare. To systematically illustrate the dynamic DNA methylation alternation from premalignant to early-stage liver cancer with the same genetic background, this study enrolled 5 HBV-related patients preceded with liver cirrhosis, pathologically identified as early-stage HCC with dysplastic nodules. Liver fibrosis tissues, dysplastic nodules and early HCC tissues from these patients were used to measure DNA methylation. Here, we report significant differences in the DNA methylation spectrum among the three types of tissues. In the early stage of HCC, DNA hypermethylation of tumor suppressor genes is predominant. Additionally, DNA hypermethylation in the early stage of HCC changes the binding ability of transcription factor TP53 to the promoter of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, and inhibits the expression of ZNF334 at the transcription level. Furthermore, through a series of in vivo and in vitro experiments, we have clarified the exacerbation effect of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334 deletion in the occurrence of HCC. Combined with clinical data, we found that the overall survival and relapse-free survival of patients with high ZNF334 expression are significantly longer. Thus, we partly elucidated a sequential alternation of DNA methylation modification during the occurrence of HCC, and clarified the biological function and regulatory mechanism of the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, which is regulated by related DNA methylation sites. Our study provides a new target and clinical evidence for the early diagnosis and sheds light on the precise treatment of liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Stage IV colon cancer patients without DENND2D expression benefit more from neoadjuvant chemotherapy

According to the EPOC study, chemotherapy could improve 5-year disease-free survival of stage IV colon cancer patients by 8.1%. However, more molecular biomarkers are required to identify patients who need neoadjuvant chemotherapy. DENND2D expression was evaluated by immunohistochemistry in 181 stage IV colon cancer patients. The prognosis was better for patients with DENND2D expression than patients without DENND2D expression (5-year overall survival [OS]: 42% vs. 12%, p"‰="‰0.038; 5-year disease-free survival: 20% vs. 10%, p"‰="‰0.001). Subgroup analysis of the DENND2D-negative group showed that patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy achieved longer OS than patients without neoadjuvant chemotherapy (RR"‰="‰0.179; 95% CI"‰="‰0.054"“0.598; p"‰="‰0.003). DENND2D suppressed CRC proliferation in vitro and in vivo. Downregulation of DENND2D also promoted metastasis to distant organs in vivo. Mechanistically, DENND2D suppressed the MAPK pathway in CRC. Colon cancer patients who were DENND2D negative always showed a worse prognosis and were more likely to benefit from neoadjuvant chemotherapy. DENND2D may be a new prognostic factor and a predictor of the need for neoadjuvant chemotherapy in stage IV colon cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

In silico mutational analysis of ACE2 to check the susceptibility of lung cancer patients towards COVID-19

Being the second major cause of death worldwide, lung cancer poses a significant threat to the health of patients. This worsened during the era of pandemic since lung cancer is found to be more prone to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Many recent studies imply a high frequency of COVID-19 infection associated severe outcome. However, molecular studies are still lacking in this respect. Hence the current study is designed to investigate the binding affinities of ACE2 lung cancer mutants with the viral spike protein to find the susceptibility of respective mutants carrying patients in catching the virus. Quite interestingly, our study found lesser binding affinities of all the selected mutants thus implying that these cancer patients might be less affected by the virus than others. These results are opposed to the recent studies' propositions and open new avenues for more in-depth studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multimodal CEA-targeted fluorescence and radioguided cytoreductive surgery for peritoneal metastases of colorectal origin

In patients with colorectal peritoneal metastases scheduled for cytoreductive surgery, accurate preoperative estimation of tumor burden and subsequent intraoperative detection of all tumor deposits remains challenging. In this study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03699332) we describe the results of a phase I clinical trial evaluating [111In]In-DOTA-labetuzumab-IRDye800CW, a dual-labeled anti-carcinoembryonic antigen (anti-CEA) antibody conjugate that enables both preoperative imaging and intraoperative radioguidance and fluorescence imaging. Primary study outcomes are safety and feasibility of this multimodal imaging approach. Secondary outcomes are determination of the optimal dose, correlation between tracer uptake and histopathology and effects on clinical strategy. Administration of [111In]In-DOTA-labetuzumab-IRDye800CW is well-tolerated and enables sensitive pre- and intraoperative imaging in patients who receive 10 or 50"‰mg of the tracer. Preoperative imaging revealed previously undetected lymph node metastases in one patient, and intraoperative fluorescence imaging revealed four previously undetected metastases in two patients. Alteration of clinical strategy based on multimodal imaging occurred in three patients. Thus, multimodal image-guided surgery after administration of this dual-labeled tracer is a promising approach that may aid in decision making before and during cytoreductive surgical procedures.
CANCER
Nature.com

Energy restriction induced SIRT6 inhibits microglia activation and promotes angiogenesis in cerebral ischemia via transcriptional inhibition of TXNIP

Energy restriction (ER) protects against cerebral ischemic injury, but the underlying mechanism remains largely unclear. Here, rats were fed ad libitum (AL) or on an alternate-day food deprivation intermittent fasting (IF) diet for 3 months, followed by middle cerebral artery occlusion (MCAO) surgery. The body weight, infarct volume, and neurological deficit score were accessed at the designated time points. ELISA, qRT-PCR, and Western blotting were used to determine cytokine secretion and the expression of SIRT6, TXNIP, and signaling molecules, respectively. Immunofluorescence evaluated microglial activation and angiogenesis in vivo. For in vitro study, oxygen-glucose deprivation/reoxygenation (OGD/R)-treated cell model was generated. MTT and tube formation assays were employed to determine cell viability and tube formation capability. ChIP assay detected chromatin occupancy of SIRT6 and SIRT6-mediated H3 deacetylation. We found that IF or ER mimetics ameliorated cerebral ischemic brain damage and microglial activation, and potentiated angiogenesis in vivo. ER mimetics or SIRT6 overexpression alleviated cerebral ischemia and reperfusion (I/R)-induced injury in vitro. SIRT6 suppressed TXNIP via deacetylation of H3K9ac and H3K56ac in HAPI cells and BMVECs. Downregulation of SIRT6 reversed ER mimetics-mediated protection during cerebral I/R in vitro. Our study demonstrated that ER-mediated upregulation of SIRT6 inhibited microglia activation and potentiated angiogenesis in cerebral ischemia via suppressing TXNIP.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Tumor release of lactate forces nearby cells into supportive role

Tumors can force neighboring cells into supporting cancer growth by releasing lactate into their local environment, according to researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The findings pave the way for future drug treatments that thwart that defense mechanism to help cancer patients. In the study, published May 10 in Cell Reports,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Ferutinin induces osteoblast differentiation of DPSCs via induction of KLF2 and autophagy/mitophagy

Osteoblast differentiation is critically reduced in various bone-related pathogenesis, including arthritis and osteoporosis. For future development of effective regenerative therapeutics, herein, we reveal the involved molecular mechanisms of a phytoestrogen, ferutinin-induced initiation of osteoblast differentiation from dental pulp-derived stem cell (DPSC). We demonstrate the significantly increased expression level of a transcription factor, Kruppel-like factor 2 (KLF2) along with autophagy-related molecules in DPSCs after induction with ferutinin. The loss-of-function and the gain-of-function approaches of KLF2 confirmed that the ferutinin-induced KLF2 modulated autophagic and OB differentiation-related molecules. Further, knockdown of the autophagic molecule (ATG7 or BECN1) from DPSC resulted not only in a decreased level of KLF2 but also in the reduced levels of OB differentiation-related molecules. Moreover, mitochondrial membrane potential-related molecules were increased and induction of mitophagy was observed in DPSCs after the addition of ferutinin. The reduction of mitochondrial as well as total ROS generations; and induction of intracellular Ca2+ production were also observed in ferutinin-treated DPSCs. To test the mitochondrial respiration in DPSCs, we found that the cells treated with ferutinin showed a reduced extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) than that of their vehicle-treated counterparts. Furthermore, mechanistically, chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) analysis revealed that the addition of ferutinin in DPSCs not only induced the level of KLF2, but also induced the transcriptionally active epigenetic marks (H3K27Ac and H3K4me3) on the promoter region of the autophagic molecule ATG7. These results provide strong evidence that ferutinin stimulates OB differentiation via induction of KLF2-mediated autophagy/mitophagy.
HEALTH
Cancer
Nature.com

Long non-coding RNA LINC00926 regulates WNT10B signaling pathway thereby altering inflammatory gene expression in PTSD

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which frequently occurs in the aftermath of a psychologically traumatic event is characterized by heightened inflammation. People with PTSD also suffer from a number of comorbid clinical and behavioral disorders that are related to chronic inflammation. Thus, understanding the mechanisms of enhanced inflammation in PTSD can provide insights into the relationship between PTSD and associated comorbid disorders. In the current study, we investigated the role of large intervening non-coding RNAs (lincRNAs) in the regulation of inflammation in people diagnosed with PTSD. We observed that WNT ligand, WNT10B, was upregulated in the peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of PTSD patients. This observation was associated with higher H3K4me3 signals around WNT10B promotor in PTSD patients compared to those without PTSD. Increased H3K4me3 resulted from LINC00926, which we found to be upregulated in the PTSD sample, bringing in histone methyltransferase, MLL1, onto WNT10B promotor leading to the introduction of H3K4 trimethylation. The addition of recombinant human WNT10B to pre-activated peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) led to increased expression of inflammatory genes such as IFNG and IL17A, suggesting that WNT10B is involved in their upregulation. Together, our data suggested that LINC00926 interacts physically with MLL1 and thereby controls the expression of IFNG and IL17A. This is the first time a long non-coding RNA is shown to regulate the expression of WNT10B and consequently inflammation. This observation has high relevance to our understanding of disease mechanisms of PTSD and comorbidities associated with PTSD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Immunoprofiling reveals cell subsets associated with the trajectory of cytomegalovirus reactivation post stem cell transplantation

Human cytomegalovirus reactivation is a major opportunistic infection after allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation and has a complex relationship with post-transplant immune reconstitution. Here, we use mass cytometry to define patterns of innate and adaptive immune cell reconstitution at key phases of human cytomegalovirus reactivation in the first 100 days post haematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Human cytomegalovirus reactivation is associated with the development of activated, memory T-cell profiles, with faster effector-memory CD4+ T-cell recovery in patients with low-level versus high-level human cytomegalovirus DNAemia. Mucosal-associated invariant T cell levels at the initial detection of human cytomegalovirus DNAemia are significantly lower in patients who subsequently develop high-level versus low-level human cytomegalovirus reactivation. Our data describe distinct immune signatures that emerged with human cytomegalovirus reactivation after haematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and highlight Mucosal-associated invariant T cell levels at the first detection of reactivation as a marker that may be useful to anticipate the magnitude of human cytomegalovirus DNAemia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

These six countries are about to go to the Moon — here’s why

You have full access to this article via your institution. The Moon will be one of the most popular destinations in the Solar System in the next year. No fewer than seven missions are headed there from India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, along with several companies.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Correction to: Salinamide F, new depsipeptide antibiotic and inhibitor of bacterial RNA polymerase from a marine-derived Streptomyces sp.

Several drawing errors occurred when the structure of salinamide F (1) was drawn for publication. Below on the left is the incorrect structure as published, followed on the right by the correct structure. Arrows illustrate where errors were made in atom labelling and the stereochemistry at C-62, 44, and 7 has been properly indicated. As stated in the text, the structure of salinamide F (1) is identical to the structures of salinamides A and B (2, 3) (J. Org. Chem. 1999, 64, 1145"“1150), except for hydrolysis of the epoxide. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long use of continuous positive airway pressure protects against the development of treatment-requiring retinopathy of prematurity

Although preterm infant mortality is low, the proportion of patients with treatment-requiring retinopathy of prematurity (TR-ROP) is high in Japan. Various multicenter studies have reported the risk factors for TR-ROP; however, no large-scale studies have been conducted in Japan. We retrospectively analyzed 13,645 infants born at"‰<"‰28Â weeks' gestation (January 1, 2009"“December 31, 2018), and registered in the Neonatal Research Network of Japan database. TR-ROP was defined as ROP requiring retinal laser photocoagulation and/or intravitreal anti-vasoendothelial growth factor drugs. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed to identify factors associated with TR-ROP development. The median gestational age of enrolled infants was 26Â weeks (interquartile range [IQR], 24"“27Â weeks), median birth weight was 760Â g (IQR, 620"“918Â g). Proportion of patients with TR-ROP was 30.3%. TR-ROP was significantly associated with birth at"‰<"‰26Â weeks' gestational age (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 1.54), blood transfusion (aOR 1.49), invasive ventilation"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days (aOR 1.41), sepsis (aOR 1.29), birth weight"‰<"‰750Â g (aOR 1.28), intraventricular hemorrhage (aOR 1.33), delayed achievement of full enteral feeding"‰>"‰14Â days (aOR 1.28), and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days (aOR 0.79). Supplemental oxygen"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days was not associated with TR-ROP development. Lower gestational age at birth and birth weight, blood transfusion, prolonged invasive ventilation, sepsis, intraventricular hemorrhage, and delayed achievement of full enteral feeding were risk factors for TR-ROP, whereas CPAP use was protective against TR-ROP.
HEALTH
Nature.com

An anti-SARS-CoV-2 metabolite is reduced in diabetes

A glucose-like metabolite, which is reduced in the serum of diabetic patients, inhibits the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into key cellular targets. The work led by Cheng and colleagues provides a molecular explanation for the increased risk of severe COVID-19 in patients with diabetes. From the very beginning of the SARS-CoV-2...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Transcriptomic mapping uncovers Purkinje neuron plasticity driving learning

Cellular diversification is critical for specialized functions of the brain including learning and memory1. Single-cell RNAÂ sequencing facilitates transcriptomic profiling of distinct major types of neuron2,3,4, but the divergence of transcriptomic profiles within a neuronal population and their link to function remain poorly understood. Here we isolate nuclei tagged5 in specific cell types followed by single-nucleus RNA sequencing to profile Purkinje neurons and map their responses to motor activity and learning. We find that two major subpopulations of Purkinje neurons, identified by expression of theÂ genes Aldoc and Plcb4, bear distinct transcriptomic features. Plcb4+, but not Aldoc+, Purkinje neurons exhibit robust plasticity of gene expression in mice subjected to sensorimotor and learning experience. In vivo calcium imaging and optogenetic perturbation reveal that Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons have a crucial role in associative learning. Integrating single-nucleus RNAÂ sequencing datasets with weighted gene co-expressionÂ network analysis uncovers a learning gene module that includes components of FGFR2 signalling in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons. Knockout of Fgfr2 in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons in mice using CRISPR disrupts motor learning. Our findings define how diversification of Purkinje neurons is linked to their responses in motor learning and provide a foundation for understanding their differential vulnerability to neurological disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: "Molding" immunity-modulation of mucosal and systemic immunity by the intestinal mycobiome in health and disease

Correction to: Mucosal Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41385-022-00515-w, published online 26 April 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. At the end of the Acknowledgements section, it should be included: "Figures created with BioRender.com (https://biorender.com/)". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Hypoxia-activated neuropeptide Y/Y5 receptor/RhoA pathway triggers chromosomal instability and bone metastasis in Ewing sarcoma

In this article Sung-Hyeok Hong should have been denoted as an equally contributing author. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Congyi Lu, Akanksha Mahajan, Sung-Hyeok Hong. Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Georgetown University, Washington, DC, USA. Congyi Lu. New York Genome Center, New York, NY, USA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Low 25-hydroxyvitamin D is associated with arterial stiffness in Chinese with Type 2 diabetes mellitus

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In the original version of the article, affiliation 1 was corrected. It reads. 1 Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital, School of Medicine, Tongji University, Shanghai, China. The original article has been corrected. Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Shanghai...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction to: Response to Comment on "Gestational body weight gain and risk of low birth weight or macrosomia in women of Japan: a nationwide cohort study"

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the title. It was published with the title "Reply to the comment from Dr. Stensel" which was incorrect. The correct title is "Response to Comment on "Gestational body weight gain and risk of low birth weight or macrosomia in women of Japan: a nationwide cohort study"". The original article has been corrected.
HEALTH

