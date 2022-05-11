ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

12 Great Waterfront Homes in New York That You Can Afford!

By BIG CHUCK
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For many of us it is a dream we have had for a long time. A place to get away from it all. A place of peace and quiet, fun and family. What am I talking about?. Realistically, this may be a dream that is above our means, so the dream...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

Yet another failing project in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A lot of big ideas have been floated for revitalizing the City of Niagara Falls and most of them have ended the same way: in disappointment. Residents are still waiting for Niagara Falls Redevelopment — a company owned by New York City real estate developer Howard Milstein — to do something with the 140 acres it acquired downtown as part of a 1997 Master Redevelopment Agreement with the city.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
96.1 The Breeze

10 Fun Events In Western New York This Weekend

Only about two weeks until Memorial Day weekend, but the fun to be had in the month of May is far from over. For this weekend of May, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York, and it seems to be the unofficial summer kickoff for concerts. If you can’t decide on what to do this weekend, don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Huge Mansion For Sale In Orchard Park [PHOTOS]

If you were born and raised in Western New York, you likely know where many of the expensive homes are built in the region. The northtowns and southtowns are popular locations for homes above $700k in price. Towns and villages such as Amherst, Williamsville, Clarence, Orchard Park, Hamburg and East Aurora are usually the places that you think of when it comes to expensive and gorgeous homes.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes#Catskills#Western New York#Housing List
96.1 The Breeze

Horror Movies Filmed In Western New York

There is no better way to celebrate Friday the 13th than sitting down with a big bucket of popcorn and watching some horror movies. The night is even better when you can recognize some landmarks in the movie since it was filmed in your hometown. Buffalo and all of Western...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
96.1 The Breeze

Help End Hunger In WNY By Attending The ‘Sweet Expectations’ Event

You can help end hunger here in Western New York while having a great time. FeedMore WNY is hosting its annual fundraising event, Sweet Expectations. After holding virtual events for the past two years due to COVID-19, the event is back in person. The fundraiser will take place from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Wednesday, May 18 at Seneca One, located at 1 Seneca Street in Buffalo. At the Sweet Expectations event, you'll enjoy food and drink tastings, an auction, event raffles, and more.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Daring deck-builders are assembling Cave of the Winds walkway

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — There's a song about chasing waterfalls, but maybe we need one about the hazards of building a deck underneath one. The signature wooden walkway that takes tourists within an arm's length of Niagara Falls is being constructed. It's an amazing process to see. The Cave of the Winds is fully open at Niagara Falls State Park, including the "hurricane deck," later in May.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Will Break Strange, Unusual World Record

Buffalo is for sure going to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. We have done it before, and then someone stole the record. You may have seen the billboards on the 190 or the 33 when you drive into work. Buffalo's Olmstead Parks is going to RE-break the world record for “Longest line of garden flamingos”.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Temperature Drop Coming To New York

It looks like this brief shot of Summer-like weather will be going away early next week as we are expecting to see a major drop in our high temperatures across the state. It has been amazing to bask in the sunshine and 80s temperature this week. It was a mini-summer vacation from all the cold and rainy weather we had in the month of April and the beginning of May.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Baby Formula Shortage Has New York Parents Trying This

Gas prices may be up, but that’s not the only thing in high demand recently. The baby formula shortage is getting out of control in New York. Over the last 3 weeks that we have been experiencing this shortage, some stores have implemented a purchase limit to only two containers per customer. However, there are many stores in Western New York who are running low on supply, so when people stop in to purchase baby formula, they are greeted by bare shelves.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

'Celebrate Spring Carnival' returning to the Eastern Hills Mall

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Rides, games and food vendors are returning this month to the Eastern Hills Mall. The "Celebrate Spring" event with Hammerl Amusements will take place on two seperate weekends in May, featuring all of your fair food favorites, such as fried dough, funnel cakes, waffles, ice cream, french fries, cotton candy, candy apples, roast beef, pizza and more.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy