Date set for Sew Happy Hearts quilt show

Aug. 13, 1977 - May 9, 2022. DECATUR - Shanda Joelle Pilger, 44, of Decatur, IL, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior May 9, 2022. Shanda was born on August 13, 1977, in Decatur, IL, to Brent J.Pilger and Janice I. Swope. She attended Argenta/Oreana High School. Shanda was a devoted mother to her children, who she loved immensely. She was a very hard worker and was proud to own her own business (From One Mother to Another). Shanda was engaged to be married at the time of her passing to Huey Currie of Decatur, IL.
