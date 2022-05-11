Date set for Sew Happy Hearts quilt show

ARGENTA — Victorian ladies did not sew because their families needed clothes, as poorer women did then. They only did fancy work that wouldn't mar their delicate hands. They could buy a bird-shaped device that would hold their material so they could embroider on it — and if you wanted to see one, plus any number of other tools that are often mysterious-looking, you could stop by Stan Seevers' booth at the Farming in the '50s event held in Argenta on Saturday.

