Neoga, IL

Date set for Sew Happy Hearts quilt show

By Lynda Margerum
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

NEOGA — Area quilters are encouraged to gather up their completed quilts, wall hangings, wool applique, runners and apparel for the Sew Happy Hearts Quilt and Bazaar Show which will be held Friday and...

herald-review.com

