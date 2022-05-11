ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

City Council approves Las Vegas Trail Child Development Campus

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfRxL_0faoC7V400

The City Council on Tuesday approved a land lease agreement that paves the way for a Las Vegas Trail Child Development Campus to become a reality for the high-need community.

Child Care Associates will build and operate the new facility that is slated to be adjacent to the existing LVTRise Community Center. The city is leasing the land to Child Care Associates for $1 for a 30-year term.

“Over the past two years, we’ve made incredible progress for the residents of Las Vegas Trail, and a child care development campus is a vital next step in that revitalization,” District 3 Councilmember Michael Crain said. “This project has been a true team effort, and I appreciate the vision of my predecessor, Councilman Bryan Byrd, the team at LVTRise and Child Care Associates. It’s a big moment, but more work is still to come, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to support a thriving Las Vegas Trail neighborhood.”

Mayor Mattie Parker said: “For a neighborhood to thrive, there absolutely must be accessible, high-quality options for early learning and care to ensure we can support our working families. This project is an incredible value-add to the Las Vegas Trail neighborhood, building off of the success of the LVTRise Community Center project, and I’m confident that LVTRise and Child Care Associates are the ideal organizations to bring this vision to life for the residents of Las Vegas Trail.”

Land preparation and construction of the facility is estimated to start in late summer or fall of this year and is projected to take 18 months to build and finish out an eight-classroom, approximately 8,600-square-foot child development facility.

Child Care Associates estimates it will serve 100 children through Head Start and Early Head Start. Head Start and Early Head Start programs are free, nationally funded programs designed to promote school readiness for children from low-income families. Early Head Start serves pregnant women and families with children under age 3. Head Start programs serve children between 3 and 5 years old. Home visiting services to support expectant mothers is an additional program option.

“This is another step toward our collective commitment to invest in infants and toddlers,” said Child Care Associates President and CEO Kara Waddell. “CCA will be working hand in hand with existing quality child care providers in the area and those we will serve in this community to assure together we are offering the range of child care services needed to provide a whole working day of support for families.”

In October of 2021, the city announced a feasibility study with a goal to develop a comprehensive plan to guide its revitalization efforts of the Las Vegas Trail area. In December 2021, the city designated $3.5 million in grant funding to the Las Vegas Trail area, unrelated to the LVT Child Development Campus.

“I am beyond excited about the opportunity to build a 0-5 early learning plan for Las Vegas Trail families that includes Early Head Start, Head Start, child care and PreK programming,” said LVTRise Interim Director Paige Charbonnet. “Early education is critical to promoting school readiness. Being able to offer that in a safe and positive environment can change the life trajectory and lifetime outcomes for these families.”

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Crain
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

250
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy