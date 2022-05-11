City Council approves Las Vegas Trail Child Development Campus

The City Council on Tuesday approved a land lease agreement that paves the way for a Las Vegas Trail Child Development Campus to become a reality for the high-need community.

Child Care Associates will build and operate the new facility that is slated to be adjacent to the existing LVTRise Community Center. The city is leasing the land to Child Care Associates for $1 for a 30-year term.

“Over the past two years, we’ve made incredible progress for the residents of Las Vegas Trail, and a child care development campus is a vital next step in that revitalization,” District 3 Councilmember Michael Crain said. “This project has been a true team effort, and I appreciate the vision of my predecessor, Councilman Bryan Byrd, the team at LVTRise and Child Care Associates. It’s a big moment, but more work is still to come, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to support a thriving Las Vegas Trail neighborhood.”

Mayor Mattie Parker said: “For a neighborhood to thrive, there absolutely must be accessible, high-quality options for early learning and care to ensure we can support our working families. This project is an incredible value-add to the Las Vegas Trail neighborhood, building off of the success of the LVTRise Community Center project, and I’m confident that LVTRise and Child Care Associates are the ideal organizations to bring this vision to life for the residents of Las Vegas Trail.”

Land preparation and construction of the facility is estimated to start in late summer or fall of this year and is projected to take 18 months to build and finish out an eight-classroom, approximately 8,600-square-foot child development facility.

Child Care Associates estimates it will serve 100 children through Head Start and Early Head Start. Head Start and Early Head Start programs are free, nationally funded programs designed to promote school readiness for children from low-income families. Early Head Start serves pregnant women and families with children under age 3. Head Start programs serve children between 3 and 5 years old. Home visiting services to support expectant mothers is an additional program option.

“This is another step toward our collective commitment to invest in infants and toddlers,” said Child Care Associates President and CEO Kara Waddell. “CCA will be working hand in hand with existing quality child care providers in the area and those we will serve in this community to assure together we are offering the range of child care services needed to provide a whole working day of support for families.”

In October of 2021, the city announced a feasibility study with a goal to develop a comprehensive plan to guide its revitalization efforts of the Las Vegas Trail area. In December 2021, the city designated $3.5 million in grant funding to the Las Vegas Trail area, unrelated to the LVT Child Development Campus.

“I am beyond excited about the opportunity to build a 0-5 early learning plan for Las Vegas Trail families that includes Early Head Start, Head Start, child care and PreK programming,” said LVTRise Interim Director Paige Charbonnet. “Early education is critical to promoting school readiness. Being able to offer that in a safe and positive environment can change the life trajectory and lifetime outcomes for these families.”

