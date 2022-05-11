The Dallas Mavericks Played The Worst Offensive Game of the Season | Locked On Mavericks

The season was on the line for the Dallas Mavericks as they faced elimination against a powerhouse Phoenix Suns team in Game 6 of their second-round series. Luka Doncic knew what was at stake so he made sure to step it up for the Mavs when it mattered the most.
FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School graduate and current minor league baseball player Chase Silseth was recently announced as Southern League Player of the Month for his efforts with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, based out of Madison, Alabama. Silseth, an 11th-round draft pick in 2021 by the Los...
Luka Doncic scored 33 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals. The home team has won all six games, none with a final margin closer than seven points. The deciding game is Sunday in Phoenix.
MOSCOW, Russia — WNBA star Brittney Griner's lawyer says her pre-trial detention in Russia is extended by one month after she appeared in a Moscow court Friday. The lawyer, Alexander Boikov, told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon.
In a series where the home teams have dominated, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks found another gear at home on Thursday night. The Suns got to experience the Luka special — but not the kind Devin Booker mocked — as Doncic had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. But more than that, he controlled the flow of the game and picked apart the Suns’ defense. Throw in Reggie Bullock (5-of-11) leading a Dallas team shooting 41% from 3 on the night, and it became a blowout.
NEW YORK — The NFL schedule release is happening Thursday night where all primetime games will be unveiled as well as the exact schedules for all 32 teams. We’ve known who each team will play and where they will play for a while now, but now we get to figure out how the set up of each schedule will impact each team in the 2022-23 NFL season.
