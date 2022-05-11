ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Dallas Mavericks Played The Worst Offensive Game of the Season | Locked On Mavericks

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks played terribly against the Phoenix...

Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Reuters

Luka Doncic, Mavs blitz Suns, send series to Game 7

Luka Doncic recorded 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals to help the Dallas Mavericks notch an easy 113-86 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night to even their Western Conference semifinal series at three wins apiece. Reggie Bullock made five 3-pointers while contributing 19 points and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

Luka Doncic, Mavericks cruise past Suns to force Game 7

Luka Doncic scored 33 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals. The home team has won all six games, none with a final margin closer than seven points. The deciding game is Sunday in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Newswest9.com

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner's detention extended by 1 month by Moscow court

MOSCOW, Russia — WNBA star Brittney Griner's lawyer says her pre-trial detention in Russia is extended by one month after she appeared in a Moscow court Friday. The lawyer, Alexander Boikov, told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon.
NBC Sports

Suns experience the Luka special, Mavericks rout Suns to force Game 7

In a series where the home teams have dominated, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks found another gear at home on Thursday night. The Suns got to experience the Luka special — but not the kind Devin Booker mocked — as Doncic had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. But more than that, he controlled the flow of the game and picked apart the Suns’ defense. Throw in Reggie Bullock (5-of-11) leading a Dallas team shooting 41% from 3 on the night, and it became a blowout.
PHOENIX, AZ
Newswest9.com

NFL Schedule Release Preview: Top Primetime Wish List | Locked On NFL podcast

NEW YORK — The NFL schedule release is happening Thursday night where all primetime games will be unveiled as well as the exact schedules for all 32 teams. We’ve known who each team will play and where they will play for a while now, but now we get to figure out how the set up of each schedule will impact each team in the 2022-23 NFL season.
