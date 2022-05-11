ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Pillman 9 Millimeter

By David Shoemaker
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Pillman shocked the wrestling world when he did the unthinkable—he pulled out a 9MM Glock...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 1

Wrestling World

Trish Stratus comments on her possible WWE return

Trish Stratus talked about her possible return to WWE. The Hall Of Famer explained that she wouldn't like to be a babyface in this historical period. Trish Stratus was pivotal to WWE women's wrestling in the Attitude Era and beyond, becoming a seven-time women's champion. Stratus took her rightful spot...
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Will Reportedly Miss Hell in a Cell 2022 (Update)

Roman Reigns has been in the news every day this week, but not because of anything he has done as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Ever since "The Tribal Chief" hinted at a new phase in his career starting after a house show in Trenton, New Jersey, reports about his changing status with the WWE have been popping up every day. First, there was news that he had signed a new contract that would require few house show appearances. Then conflicting reports popped up over whether or not he'd even be on TV in July and August. Now the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting he won't even be on the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on June 5.
WWE
411mania.com

CM Punk Blasts Eric Bischoff Over His Comments On AEW

CM Punk has responded to Eric Bischoff who on his most recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast had the following to say about AEW not targeting casual viewers and the fact Punk doesn’t believe they exist:. “The casual fan is still out there. If you build it, honest...
WWE
Wrestling World

Cody Rhodes wastes no time and reveals his next goal

The return of Cody Rhodes to WWE has left everyone in awe. After a six-year absence, 'The American Nightmare' appeared on WrestleMania 38 to general amazement. The former AEW star beat Seth Rollins in the biggest event on the calendar and repeated yesterday at WrestleMania Backlash. During his career, the...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Offers Official Update on Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair was on the losing end of an I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. It was reported immediately afterward via Kayla Braxton that she had suffered a shoulder injury in the arm Rousey had trapped in an armbar to secure the victory and later reported online that she had been written off TV in order to get married. The Bump then offered a storyline update on "The Queen" on Wednesday, saying that she "will be out of action indefinitely."
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Written Off TV Indefinitely

Over the weekend fans got the chance to see Ronda Rousey challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, and it was Rousey who walked out with the gold after she wrapped Flair’s arm in a chair and forced her to say “I quit.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Vince Russo destroys the WWE product

Appearing on the Pounding The Meat podcast, Vince Russo revealed that he had a conversation with Vince McMahon a couple of months ago. The famous producer has revealed that Vince McMahon has contacted him to ask him his opinion on the WWE product. Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently picked...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE May Be Planting Seeds For RKBro Split

That would be a moment. Tag teams have a bit of a strange history in WWE, as the company almost seems to put them together for the sole reason of splitting them up. While it might not work every time, there are moments where the idea is quite the success. Now WWE may be planting the seeds for the split of one of the most popular teams the company has seen in quite some time.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT's Diamond Mine Gets Big Addition

WWE NXT's The Diamond Mine has experienced some shakeups throughout its existence, losing several members last year and then losing its leader and main talker in Malcolm Bivens in the past few weeks. Tonight the faction got some reinforcements however, adding a recent signing to the mix that should have fans excited. Roderick Strong was having a heated discussion with the Creed Brothers, and during that talk he revealed he was bringing on a new member to the crew to help them dominate, and the new recruit was none other than Damon Kemp, who is also known as Bobby Steveson.
WWE
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch made a wonderful gesture

Anyone who has become accustomed to the character she has played in recent years will probably have forgotten the sensitivity that Becky Lynch has always guaranteed in everyday life. The great Irish fighter has in fact exploded thanks to her gimmick, all determination and few scruples. But behind The Man...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Is Bringing Back A Classic Show Next Month For NXT

Mark your calendars. NXT was completely shaken up back in September 2021 when it was relaunched as NXT 2.0. The new version of the show featured a new look, a fresh roster and basically sent everything in a new direction. That means they had to start from scratch in a lot of ways, but things have gotten back to normal in some areas, which will be on display again next month.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans is reportedly a WWE RAW Superstar as of this week. WWE recently ran a series of five vignettes to build to Evans’ return to the SmackDown brand, with an emotional Evans recalling her childhood and her journey to where she’s at today. The series ended this past Friday night on SmackDown and Evans, with a new theme song, was then introduced to the live crowd for a big babyface pop.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

‘Brock Lesnar Guy’ Shows WWE Reusing Fan Footage Of Him

Infamous WWE superfan ‘Brock Lesnar Guy’ saw a familiar face in the crowd while watching WrestleMania Backlash, from home, himself. ‘Brock Lesnar Guy’ can be seen in the crowd at various WWE and AEW shows, most notably howling into the air with The Beast makes his way to the ring. BLG took to Twitter to share footage from this past weekend’s WrestleMania Backlash event, which showed WWE using rehashed footage of himself when he attended an episode of Monday Night RAW back in 2012.
WWE
411mania.com

Memphis Wrestling (3.15.1980) Review

-Originally aired March 15, 1980. -This is a jarring change of pace. We’re not in the studio this week! They actually did an arena taping this week, at the Louisville Gardens. -Your host is Lance Russell, on his own. ASSASSINS vs. STEVE REGAL & RICK MORTON. -Joined in progress....
WWE
Wrestling World

Booker T: "Cody Rhodes is the only one who can .."

In an interview for the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Cody Rhodes and his importance, as well as his father who is a WWE legend. “I’m a Cody fan, man. I got a chance to talk to Cody this weekend, in the TV locker room,” he said, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
Financial World

Tony Khan: She has progressed the most within AEW

Tony Khan is a person who talks in various podcasts and mentions his fighters. This time he spoke of those who have made the greatest progress and mentioned Tay Conti as someone who has succeeded. “Tay Conti, she came in and she’s great,” he said, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
Wrestling World

Booker T: I want to watch him on the main event scene!

In an interview with the Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke about Randy Orton and his return to the main event scene. Randy Orton is a man who has given a lot to the world of wrestling and whom we cannot forget. That is why Booker T believes that the return ( to the main event scene) of Orton would be of great importance.
WWE

