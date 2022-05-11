Pillman 9 Millimeter

Roman Reigns has been in the news every day this week, but not because of anything he has done as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Ever since "The Tribal Chief" hinted at a new phase in his career starting after a house show in Trenton, New Jersey, reports about his changing status with the WWE have been popping up every day. First, there was news that he had signed a new contract that would require few house show appearances. Then conflicting reports popped up over whether or not he'd even be on TV in July and August. Now the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting he won't even be on the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on June 5.

