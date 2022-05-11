ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Governor Abbott’s Support for School Choice in Texas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued the following statement after Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced clear support for school...

Texas Politics Digest

With Sham Hearing, Texas Republicans Fail to Address the 24,000+ Texas Voters Disenfranchised During the March Primary

AUSTIN, TX — Today, The Texas House Elections Committee held an interim hearing where the Republican leadership yet again completely abrogated their duties to Texans. Republican Chairman Briscoe Cain chose to focus that hearing on his own political agenda instead of focusing it on the 24,000 Texans who were disenfranchised during the primary election as a direct result of Republicans’ decision to pass anti-voter legislation last year.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz, Colleagues Defend Service Members from Vaccine Punishment with AMERICANS Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and 13 of his colleagues have introduced the Allowing Military Exemptions, Recognizing Individual Concerns About New Shots (AMERICANS) Act of 2022. The legislation counters the Biden administration’s efforts to coerce and punish service members who decline the COVID-19 vaccine, and introduces accountability measures in response to DOD efforts to undermine transparency.
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Emily Slaughter, UT22

When Emily Slaughter was in high school, one summer her mom said, “You shouldn’t go swimming every day. Why don’t you go get some meaningful experience?” So Emily began volunteering at a Fort Worth hospital. “I was basically a candy striper but in a really critical care unit. The nurses knew I was interested in medicine and took me under their wing and said, ‘Why don’t you come and see what we do?’”
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz, Rep. Steel, 80 Colleagues Call on Supreme Court to End Discrimination Against Asian-American College Applicants

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) led a bicameral group of 82 legislators filing an amicus curiae (“friend of the court”) brief to the Supreme Court in the cases Students for Fair Admissions vs. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions vs. University of North Carolina. At both schools, admissions policies have disenfranchised Asian-Americans, as the schools applied racial preferences to discriminate against Asian-American applicants despite superior GPAs and standardized test scores.
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

UT/Texas Politics Project Poll: Texans’ Attitudes Toward Population Growth and State’s Future Sour

AUSTIN, Texas — After two decades of explosive population growth in Texas and amid growing economic disruptions, a majority of Texans said the state is headed in the wrong direction, with more viewing the state’s dramatic population growth as bad for Texas, according to a new University of Texas at Austin/Texas Politics Project Poll.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Lee, Lummis Introduce PAUSE Act Tying COVID Border Restrictions To Punitive Restrictions on Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) have introduced the PAUSE Act, which would block the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 health-related restrictions on foreigners seeking to enter the United States. Under the PAUSE Act, Title 42 restrictions would remain...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Politics Digest

BREAKING: SCOTUS Opinion Reveals Intent to Overturn Roe v. Wade, Leaving Millions of Americans in the Hands of Extremists

AUSTIN, Texas — This evening, Politico leaked a draft opinion from Justice Alito outlining the intentions of 5 Supreme Court Justices to overturn Roe v. Wade. While the opinion has not yet established legal precedent, SCOTUS has emphatically emphasized that Texas families will be left in the hands of extremist authoritarians. Due to the “Trigger Law” passed in the 87th Legislative Session, abortion will be banned outright if Roe v. Wade is overturned and will enforce the criminalization of abortion providers effective immediately.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Politics Digest

Bella Cheng, UT22 Senior

On a cool day in 2020, visitors poured into the Carmen Argote exhibit at the Visual Arts Center on The University of Texas at Austin campus. A stranger handed visitors a pair of Bluetooth headphones through which they heard the voice of Bella Cheng telling them to imagine falling into a vat of black sludge. Unseen and at a distance, Cheng guided visitors through her latest performance art piece, an interactive and meditative audio tour through the installations.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Politics Digest

Greg Abbott Continues to Abandon Texans

AUSTIN, Texas – Greg Abbott has spent billions of dollars attempting to sustain his failed Operation Lone Star. The mission has proven to be one of the biggest wastes of taxpayer dollars in modern history. As Texans continue to struggle to put food on the table, attain affordable health insurance, and stay afloat; Greg Abbott continues to abandon them. Texans deserve a governor who will work for them, not against their interest.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz and 21 Colleagues Oppose Biden DOJ Expanding Firearm Definitions and Creating National Gun Registry

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) along with 21 colleagues have introduced a Congressional Review Act Joint Resolution of Disapproval (CRA) to prohibit President Biden’s Department of Justice from implementing a new rule to expand firearm definitions. The senators joining Sen. Cruz are Senators James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), James Risch (R-Idaho), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and Rand Paul (R-Ky.).
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement Following the Release of Trevor Reed

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued the following statement after the release of U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Trevor Reed from Russia:. “I’m relieved that Trevor Reed has been freed from his wrongful detention by Russia. This Marine will now be reunited with his family and get the medical treatment that he needs. Ambassador John Sullivan should be commended for the invaluable work he did in freeing Trevor. It is imperative that Russia release the other Americans who they continue to wrongfully detain.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Happy Earth Day! – Democrats Are Leading the Way Against Climate Crisis While Texas Republicans Continue to Get Rich by Destroying our Planet

AUSTIN, Texas – Here in Texas, we have seen the impact of climate change firsthand. Texans have faced a multitude of climate change related crises, from power outages to wildfires, all because of Republican inaction. Instead, Greg Abbott and his Republican cronies continue to line their pockets with money from the fossil fuel industry. This is an Earth Day reminder that we must elect Democratic leaders who believe in science and want to foster a healthy climate for future generations.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Politics Digest

Most Texas women whose pregnancies were covered by public insurance suffered lack of coverage during the year after delivery, finds new study

Almost 90% of Texas women whose pregnancies were covered by public insurance were uninsured at some point in the first year after delivery, according to a new study from researchers at The University of Texas at Austin. This phenomenon of “insurance churn” can leave women with limited access to care at a time when they need it.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Politics Digest

Take Texas Higher – It’s Time to Legalize Marijuana

AUSTIN, Texas – Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation earlier this year that would legalize marijuana nationwide. Decriminalizing marijuana would not only have a positive impact on the Texas economy, it would save taxpayers millions of dollars by ending prosecution of misdemeanor marijuana possession charges. The latest data shows that nearly seventy-percent of Texans support legalization, it’s time we act.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Politics Digest

RELEASE: Texas Hispanic Voters Are Ready to Fire Greg Abbott

A New Poll Shows Beto is Beating Abbott by Nearly 20 points Among Likely Hispanic Voters. AUSTIN, Texas– A new statewide poll released by the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation shows Hispanics in Texas prefer Beto O’Rourke for Governor over Abbott. The poll reveals O’Rourke leads by nearly 20 points among likely Hispanic voters and an even greater margin of nearly 30 points exists among Texas Hispanic women.
DALLAS, TX
