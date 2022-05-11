Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Governor Abbott’s Support for School Choice in Texas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued the following statement after the release of U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Trevor Reed from Russia:. “I’m relieved that Trevor Reed has been freed from his wrongful detention by Russia. This Marine will now be reunited with his family and get the medical treatment that he needs. Ambassador John Sullivan should be commended for the invaluable work he did in freeing Trevor. It is imperative that Russia release the other Americans who they continue to wrongfully detain.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 DAYS AGO