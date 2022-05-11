Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Governor Abbott’s Support for School Choice in Texas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) along with 21 colleagues have introduced a Congressional Review Act Joint Resolution of Disapproval (CRA) to prohibit President Biden’s Department of Justice from implementing a new rule to expand firearm definitions. The senators joining Sen. Cruz are Senators James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), James Risch (R-Idaho), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and Rand Paul (R-Ky.).
