Black Market Bakers has been a been a staple in Annapolis, MD since it opened up in Summer of 2020. This food truck located ran by Sarah Carr, Tom O’Leary and his son Steve O’Leary, has Annapolitans lining up each weekend, rain or shine, for delicious breakfast sandwiches, pastries, bread, and coffee. Their menu is extensive, and they switch up what (many) specials they offer each weekend. In addition, they always have vegan options for those looking to eat plant-based.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO