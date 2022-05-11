ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Parks: Guest Outbursts, Ride Malfunctions + More

By Jacklyn Krol
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Walt Disney World is known as the Most Magical Place on Earth for countless reasons. However, even at Disney things go wrong, from ride malfunctions to...

Comments / 0

PopCrush

Baby Zebra Dies at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Following Ostrich Chase: Report

A baby zebra reportedly passed away after being chased by an ostrich at Disney World's Animal Kingdom Lodge. According to a report, numerous eyewitnesses posted in a Disney Facebook group about a young zebra that died. The zebra was allegedly being chased by an ostrich that ran into a fence at the hotel. Zebras are similar to horses in the sense that at high running speeds, they can easily injure themselves when running into an object.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
WDW News Today

Disney Pays $100,000 to Guest Bitten by Bedbugs at Disneyland Hotel

Disney has agreed to settle a lawsuit and pay a guest $100,000 after she claims she was bitten by bedbugs during her stay at Disneyland Hotel in 2018. Ivy Eldridge visited Disneyland Resort and stayed at Disneyland Hotel in April 2018. The lawsuit states she was bitten numerous times by bedbugs and she “endured many sleepless nights and much emotional and mental distress, coupled with other physical conditions associated with severe mental and emotional distress.”
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
WDW News Today

MagicBand+ Prematurely Released at Walt Disney World, Guest Urinates in Ride Water at Disneyland, and More: Daily Recap (5/1/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, May 1, 2022.
ComicBook

Disney World Closes Controversial Attraction

Disney World is ending one of its newest attractions, less than a year after it opened. Disney World has removed all show times for KiteTails from their website after May 26th. According to BlogMickey, the kites found in KiteTails won't be entirely going away – they will still be used in "unscheduled performances" with the kites being pulled along Discovery River Lagoon in Disney's Animal Kingdom. However, the ground performers won't be utilized anymore, making the kites more of a spontaneous feature similar to some of the wandering characters and performances found throughout the various parks.
Seventeen-Year-Old Girl Discovers AirTag Tracking Her at Disney World

A seventeen-year-old girl visiting Disney World with her family was shocked when her iPhone alerted her that somebody had been stalking her with an AirTag. According to Fox 35 Orlando, Madison Sands, 17, was visiting Walt Disney World in Florida when she received a notification on her iPhone alerting her to the presence of an unknown AirTag that had been following her around for over four hours.
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caught Stealing from Guest Strollers, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Doubles Down on Park Passes, Insiders Say There Are Many Replacement Candidates for Bob Chapek, and More: Daily Recap (5/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
WDW News Today

Police Handcuff and Escort Young Guest Out of Magic Kingdom

TikTok user Natalie Curling shared a video of several Sheriff’s Department officers escorting a young guest out of Magic Kingdom yesterday evening. A magical day at Disney world arresting a child #disney #disneyworld #magickingdom #wdw #magic #florida. ♬ The Disney Logo Theme When You Wish Upon A Star (From...
