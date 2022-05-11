ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

May 11, 2022 – Wednesday Cityline

cityline.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday Cityline. It's prom season and Julie Kalinowski...

www.cityline.tv

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cityline
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Must-Have Grill Accessory

With spring rolling in, warm weather has returned and folks around the country can finally break out their grills. Anyone who considers themself to be a pro griller most likely keeps track of all of the best accessories for their outdoor cookspace. Good Housekeeping recommends seasoned grill veterans invest in digital thermometers, stainless steel skewers, heat-absorbing gloves, and grill baskets.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best-Selling Heels Shoppers 'Can Wear for Hours' Are Up to 53% Off

With the temperature rising, it's time to start searching for your new go-to heeled sandal. You don't have to scroll Amazon aimlessly to find the perfect summer heels that won't break the bank. Currently, one of Amazon's best-selling heels is on sale for up to 53% off — and these shoes have earned a ton of praise from shoppers.
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $70 Muscle Massage Gun, Men’s Athletic Shorts 5-Pack for $29

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There’s a cordless robotic pool cleaner for 19% off, a 5-pack of sweat-resistant men’s athletic shorts for under $30,...
SHOPPING
KISS 106

App Exclusive: Here’s How to Win Tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, IN

It's the moment we've all been waiting for since last Fall...it's the moment that signifies the official-unofficial beginning of summer - I'm talking about that moment when Holiday World & Splashin' Safari open their gates for another season. The 2022 season begins on Saturday, May 14th for Holiday World, and on Saturday, May 21st for Splashin' Safari. All season long, you're going to have a bunch of chances - every weekday, in fact - to win tickets to both parks.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
Hello Magazine

Vintage shopping online: best apps and websites

Shopping vintage is a brilliant way to lower your environmental impact and find something completely unique. What's slightly less brilliant, is trailing endlessly around the shops, trying on a dress in the changing room, only to find that the moths have got there first. Hello! Fashion has picked out the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – May 13th

With these warmer temps this weekend, it’s a perfect excuse to enjoy some cocktails and food al fresco! Check out our roundup of outdoor patios that are open in the neighborhood. Summer Market at Seaport. Featuring Over 60 Local Small Businesses Across Fashion, Beauty, Home Décor, Art, and More....
BOSTON, MA
Apartment Therapy

10 Smart Tips for Properly Organizing Your Pantry, According to Grocery Store Workers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If cooking is an art, then keeping your groceries organized is more of a science. This goes here. That goes there. Systems in your fridge, pantry, and cabinets don’t just keep things neat — they make sure you can easily see what you have. And that means you’ll waste less food and you’ll cut down on buying things you already have (but didn’t realize). Being able to see what you have might even inspire you to cook more often: “When your pantry is organized and intelligible, you’re more likely to prepare and enjoy your food than cave into eating out,” says Lauren Lyons, general manager of Kensington Community Food Co-op in Philadelphia.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Summer Sale 2022: The Best Deals Worth Shopping

Summer sales are the best way to update your signature style and your home decor while sticking to your budget. Thanks to Nordstrom's Summer Sale event, save up to 70% off on tons of designer clothing, shoes, beauty products, fine jewelry, home goods and a lot more. You can get...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy