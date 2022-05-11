ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Gableman contract extended as Wisconsin election investigation is paused due to legal fights

By Will Kenneally
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Associated Press reports the investigation could resume if courts rule election officials must comply with subpoenas he issued. There is another current case in Waukesha County that will determine whether Gableman has the authority to jail mayors of Wisconsin cities for...

