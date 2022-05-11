ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD School Board

By Kyle Stokes
Laist.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 542,000 students attend public and charter schools in Los Angeles. The people ultimately responsible for whether those students are learning are the seven members of the L.A. Unified School District’s Board of Education, each of which has their own geographic district. Unlike in New York City,...

laist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laist.com

Joe Buscaino Withdraws From LA Mayor's Race, Endorses Caruso

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino dropped out of the race for mayor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

FAQ: How To Vote In LA If You're Unhoused

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. If I didn’t register to vote before going to a polling station, can...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Maywood, CA
City
Burbank, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Laist.com

FAQ: How To Vote In LA For The June 7 Primary Election

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The Voter Game Plan team is here to help you navigate the process...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

LA’s COVID Cases Rise 20% In One Week

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The steady rise in reported coronavirus cases continues in Los Angeles County, due...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lausd#Magnet Schools#School Discipline#Lausd School Board#Board Of Education#City Hall
Laist.com

Advocates Of Major Changes To Cal Grant Look To Newsom

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. For the second consecutive year, a major overhaul to California’s main financial aid...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laist.com

California State Assembly

The California Assembly is one-half of our state legislature. Along with the State Senate, it essentially serves as California’s Congress. State lawmakers draft and pass laws that govern the entire state. These laws can provide benefits that aren’t granted by the federal government, such as paid family leave or in-state tuition for undocumented college students. They can impose rules that apply statewide, like restrictions on buying guns, prohibiting recording calls without consent, or not allowing restaurants to provide single-use plastic straws unless a customer requests it. They can also set minimum standards for the state and allow cities and counties to go further — for instance, the state minimum wage is $15 an hour for businesses with more than 25 employees, but the city of L.A.’s hourly minimum wage will go up to $16.04 starting July 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laist.com

LA Resident Physicians Threaten To Strike Over Low Wages

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. Over 1,300 unionized resident physicians at three Los Angeles hospitals will hold a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Laist.com

California Governor

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. What does California’s governor do?. Say hello to the top political office...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laist.com

LA To Reduce Outdoor Watering From Three Days Per Week To Two

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California announced that six million of us...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

Community College District Board of Trustees

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. L.A. County has 13 community college districts, each with their own board of...
PASADENA, CA
Laist.com

LA Superior Court Judge

Superior Court judges oversee trials across all of L.A. County. There are more than 400 of them across the court system. These trials cover everything having to do with state and local laws, including family law (such as child custody and divorces), contract disputes, thefts, felony murder, probate (distributing a person’s possessions after they die) and small claims.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy