Crews put out the flames and searched the room, finding nobody inside. Firefighters later confirmed all residents had safely evacuated. Because of the extent of the smoke and fire damage, nobody in the building was allowed to return. Five tenants were displaced. Officials said the fire began because of flammable contents that were left in an oven that had been turned on. In total, the fire caused about $70,000 in damage.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO