ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Sheriff

By Frank Stoltze
Laist.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sheriff is one of the most powerful elected officials in L.A. County. The District Attorney and Assessor are the only other officials elected by the entire county. The position of an elected county sheriff is enshrined in the California constitution, and it is a powerful position. Unlike appointed city police...

laist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laist.com

FAQ: How To Vote In LA If You're Unhoused

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. If I didn’t register to vote before going to a polling station, can...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LA Superior Court Judge

Superior Court judges oversee trials across all of L.A. County. There are more than 400 of them across the court system. These trials cover everything having to do with state and local laws, including family law (such as child custody and divorces), contract disputes, thefts, felony murder, probate (distributing a person’s possessions after they die) and small claims.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Laist.com

LA’s COVID Cases Rise 20% In One Week

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The steady rise in reported coronavirus cases continues in Los Angeles County, due...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Laist.com

LA City Council

Those who follow city government closely say Los Angeles’ City Council is the most powerful city council in the U.S. At just 15 members, each person elected to serve represents about 260,000 residents within a specific geographic area. How does that stack up against other big cities? Well, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LAUSD School Board

More than 542,000 students attend public and charter schools in Los Angeles. The people ultimately responsible for whether those students are learning are the seven members of the L.A. Unified School District’s Board of Education, each of which has their own geographic district. Unlike in New York City, Chicago...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

Joe Buscaino Withdraws From LA Mayor's Race, Endorses Caruso

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino dropped out of the race for mayor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Homelessness#Mental Health#The Board Of Supervisors#Board#The L A County Sheriff#Sheriff S Department
Laist.com

LA To Reduce Outdoor Watering From Three Days Per Week To Two

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California announced that six million of us...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Laist.com

Vermont Avenue Street Cleanup Prompts Worries From Street Vendors

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. A street cleanup along Vermont Avenue in Pico-Union is causing confusion and anxiety...
VERMONT STATE
Laist.com

LA Resident Physicians Threaten To Strike Over Low Wages

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. Over 1,300 unionized resident physicians at three Los Angeles hospitals will hold a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

Advocates Of Major Changes To Cal Grant Look To Newsom

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. For the second consecutive year, a major overhaul to California’s main financial aid...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laist.com

California State Assembly

The California Assembly is one-half of our state legislature. Along with the State Senate, it essentially serves as California’s Congress. State lawmakers draft and pass laws that govern the entire state. These laws can provide benefits that aren’t granted by the federal government, such as paid family leave or in-state tuition for undocumented college students. They can impose rules that apply statewide, like restrictions on buying guns, prohibiting recording calls without consent, or not allowing restaurants to provide single-use plastic straws unless a customer requests it. They can also set minimum standards for the state and allow cities and counties to go further — for instance, the state minimum wage is $15 an hour for businesses with more than 25 employees, but the city of L.A.’s hourly minimum wage will go up to $16.04 starting July 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy