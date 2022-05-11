ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison Fire Department investigating fire at Latham Drive business

By Kyle Jones
wglr.com
 1 day ago

Officials said more fire was found inside the building and was quickly...

www.wglr.com

nbc15.com

No one injured after vehicle fire at Dane Co. gas station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured Thursday morning after a fire tore through a vehicle at a Dane County gas station. Cottage Grove Fire crews were called around 9 a.m. to the BP Gas Station on the 2700 block of Highway N in the Town of Pleasant Springs for a car that was fully engulfed in flames.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Police find guns, marijuana in vehicle in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police recovered two handguns from a car in downtown Madison early Saturday morning after officers noted the driver was found asleep inside the running vehicle. According to an incident report released Thursday, Madison Police Department officers spotted a running vehicle around 1:20 a.m. in a parking...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

3 people die in Barron house fire, including children

Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Authorities say the body of a man was later located in the house. A woman was able to get out of the house and was treated...
BARRON, WI
nbc15.com

Road rage traffic incident leads to arrest in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to a hit and run traffic incident last week that resulted in an arrest Thursday morning. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detectives located the suspect vehicle of the hit and run in the 1600 block of Winchester Place in the City of Janesville.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Three arrested after March gunfire in the Town of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison men were arrested after early morning gunfire erupted in the Town of Madison several weeks ago and left dozens of shell casings lying in one its streets. The trio, who range in age from 27-34 years old, were each booked into the Dane Co....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Four tenants, multiple guests displaced in east side apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An east side apartment building is displaced following a fire that caused significant damage. Madison Fire crews arrived to a two-story, four-unit apartment building with smoke showing Monday night around 10:30 p.m. The crew made their way to the second floor from the exterior and entered...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

State Patrol: Man arrested near Lake Delton following multi-county chase wanted in multiple states

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A 35-year-old North Dakota man faces multiple felony charges stemming from a multi-county high-speed chase last week that ended near Lake Delton. Dustin Hendricks, of Willison, North Dakota, made an initial appearance in court Monday following the chase last Thursday afternoon. He is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding an officer, and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.
LAKE DELTON, WI
ourquadcities.com

Motorcyclist injured Wednesday in single-vehicle crash

A motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 11:45 a.m. at Ferry Landing Road, one mile southwest of West Cross Road in rural Galena, the release says. Louis T. Clark,...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville man arrested for hit and run

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County police have arrested Jason Erdmann, 33, who is accused of slamming his F-350 pickup truck into another driver, and leaving the scene. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 9:53 a.m. on Friday, May 6th on W. USH 14 near N. CTH F. Deputies found […]
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Six arrested after 4 search warrants served in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of unrelated investigations resulted in the arrest of six people after four search warrants were executed in Beloit over a nearly twelve-hour period Wednesday. In one of the cases, the Beloit Police Department reported finding a “substantial amount of crack cocaine.” That search warrant...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

2 dogs found dead in garbage bags in Verona

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office wants to determine how two dogs ended up dead and inside garbage bags that were found in Verona on Wednesday. Investigators are asking for information about the incident. According to its report a passerby discovered the garbage bags just off the Ice Age Trail, near Raymond Road and Oak View Drive.
VERONA, WI

