Madison Fire Department investigating fire at Latham Drive business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured Thursday morning after a fire tore through a vehicle at a Dane County gas station. Cottage Grove Fire crews were called around 9 a.m. to the BP Gas Station on the 2700 block of Highway N in the Town of Pleasant Springs for a car that was fully engulfed in flames.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police recovered two handguns from a car in downtown Madison early Saturday morning after officers noted the driver was found asleep inside the running vehicle. According to an incident report released Thursday, Madison Police Department officers spotted a running vehicle around 1:20 a.m. in a parking...
Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Authorities say the body of a man was later located in the house. A woman was able to get out of the house and was treated...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to a hit and run traffic incident last week that resulted in an arrest Thursday morning. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detectives located the suspect vehicle of the hit and run in the 1600 block of Winchester Place in the City of Janesville.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison men were arrested after early morning gunfire erupted in the Town of Madison several weeks ago and left dozens of shell casings lying in one its streets. The trio, who range in age from 27-34 years old, were each booked into the Dane Co....
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An east side apartment building is displaced following a fire that caused significant damage. Madison Fire crews arrived to a two-story, four-unit apartment building with smoke showing Monday night around 10:30 p.m. The crew made their way to the second floor from the exterior and entered...
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A 35-year-old North Dakota man faces multiple felony charges stemming from a multi-county high-speed chase last week that ended near Lake Delton. Dustin Hendricks, of Willison, North Dakota, made an initial appearance in court Monday following the chase last Thursday afternoon. He is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding an officer, and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.
A motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 11:45 a.m. at Ferry Landing Road, one mile southwest of West Cross Road in rural Galena, the release says. Louis T. Clark,...
SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - A busy highway in Carroll County had to be closed for several hours after a crash brought down multiple power lines. It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Illinois Route 84 about a mile south of Savanna. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Luke...
Update: Police logs do indicate a call to the 3100 block of Sandy Hollow Road @ approximately 2:05 this afternoon for a armed subject. No other updates/info at this time. Major Scene On The East Side, Shits Down Busy Roadway. Many reports are saying there is an active shooting scene...
(WFRV) – A dog in western Wisconsin was abandoned on the side of the road, and after the owner was identified, information was referred to the District Attorney’s Office for possible charges. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about a small dog that was abandoned...
All three have had charges filed in Dane County court. Tibbs and Taylor face charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and being someone previously convicted of a felony in possession of a gun. Whiteside faces a second-degree recklessly endangering safety charge and being a person previously convicted of a felony in possession of a gun.
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County police have arrested Jason Erdmann, 33, who is accused of slamming his F-350 pickup truck into another driver, and leaving the scene. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 9:53 a.m. on Friday, May 6th on W. USH 14 near N. CTH F. Deputies found […]
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of unrelated investigations resulted in the arrest of six people after four search warrants were executed in Beloit over a nearly twelve-hour period Wednesday. In one of the cases, the Beloit Police Department reported finding a “substantial amount of crack cocaine.” That search warrant...
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office wants to determine how two dogs ended up dead and inside garbage bags that were found in Verona on Wednesday. Investigators are asking for information about the incident. According to its report a passerby discovered the garbage bags just off the Ice Age Trail, near Raymond Road and Oak View Drive.
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — This week’s heat is starting to have an effect on the roads, with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reporting multiple instances of pavement buckling on roads in the southern part of the state Thursday. Earlier in the day, the left lane of eastbound Highway...
Comments / 0