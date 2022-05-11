Brittany Blackwell: Celebrate Recovery Fort Wayne

Middleton Family Dentistry is growing and adding to our work family another excellent receptionist! This is a terrific opportunity for a full time long-term career position with outstanding benefits. We offer an awesome work/life balance with weekends off. If you love helping others and are eager to learn and grow – we are the dental home you are looking for. Our ideal candidate embodies our 5 core values: positivity, dedication, honesty, teamwork and excellence. We are looking for a bright ray of sunshine who shares in our core values! Our team members typically stay with our work family for an average of 7 years. Our team members had the following to say about why they love our practice: “The practice truly feels like a family. Everyone helps each other whenever possible and cares for each other.” “I love that there are no “bad” questions, everyone is always willing to help me and guide me to the right person for the question.” “We really do what is best for our patients, I love that we are ethical and kind/compassionate.”

