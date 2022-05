On Tuesday, June 7, the Gardena Municipal Elections will take place and we will be speaking to the various candidates over the coming weeks. Mayor Tasha Cerda is running unopposed, but three people are vying for two seats on the City Council. Two of those are incumbents: Mayor Pro Tem Rodney Tanaka, and Harout (Art) Kaskanian. They’re being challenged by Wanda Love, executive director of the Gardena Valley Chamber of Commerce. This week, we chatted with Love about her thoughts on the election, and how her experience on the Chamber could help her on the City Council.

