Help lead Lakewood

¡Sé parte de nuestras juntas y comisiones!

Contribute to your community in fulfilling ways by serving on one of Lakewood’s boards and commissions. Apply online by 5 p.m. May 25 and learn about specific qualifications at Lakewood.org/GetOnBoard.

Lakewood Advisory Commission: There are several openings for unexpired terms. Commission members research specific issues or topics of interest to Lakewood residents and make recommendations to City Council for potential action. Members should plan to attend a minimum of two meetings a month that include a full commission and a committee meeting. Applicants must attend (virtually or by watching previously recorded meetings) both a full commission meeting and an individual committee meeting before applying. For more information, visit Lakewood.org/LAC.

Board of Appeals: There are three openings for three-year terms. This board is a quasi-judicial body that hears and decides appeals from any order, decision or determination made by the codes administrator. Members must be qualified by experience and training to make decisions about building construction.

Judicial Review Commission: There is an opening for a registered elector for a four-year term. The commission serves as a nominating committee for the city’s judges and investigates all complaints against Lakewood municipal judges, and it makes recommendations to City Council for appointments or removal of any judge.