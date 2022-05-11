ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'neill, NE

Congratulations To The Graduates Of 2022

By Commentary
holtindependent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend the graduations in O'Neill and across the county will take place. O'Neill Public High School...

www.holtindependent.com

holtindependent.com

Lady Eagles Compete At Conference And Norfolk Invite

The O'Neill High School Girls Track and Field team had a busy week last week. They competed in the Mid State Conference Meet on Tuesday and Norfolk Catholic on Thursday. The Lady Eagles had a nice showing at the Conference Meet finishing in 4th place. Zelie Sorensen was the high point getter for O'Neill by winning the 100, 200 and Pole Vault and being a part of the 3rd place 4 x 100 Relay. Zelie ran some very good times in all of the events running a 12.33 in the 100, 26.08 in the 200 and tying her personal best in the pole vault clearing 10-6. The 400 Relay team of Zori Koehler, Presley Heiss, Minlu Liu and Sorensen ran a new personal best time of 51.41 to finish in 3rd.
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach resigns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After being suspended with pay in February, Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach Chuck Love announced his resignation on Friday. “I have come to the decision to move on and be with family and explore other opportunities,” said Love. “I will never forget how amazing this fan base has been.”
LINCOLN, NE
City
O'neill, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska honoring Norfolk music legend Jim Casey

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Friends and family honored Norfolk music legend Jim Casey with a memorial walk on Thursday. Casey passed away suddenly on May 7. Funeral services will be held for Casey Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. CT at Divots Ballroom in Norfolk. Casey was a nationally known entertainer and...
NORFOLK, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings man earned Fulbright award to teach in Germany

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Seven University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have earned Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards for the 2022-23 academic year. One of the students is senior German and Spanish major Spencer Tessman from Hastings. Tessman earned a Fulbright award to teach English in Germany. He will graduate May...
HASTINGS, NE
Person
St. Mary
thereader.com

Teachers Leaving OPS, Herbster Snubs Pillen, Indigenous Boarding Schools

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. There was a reporter named Moore, whose first name was Reed, all swore. This writer of note kept things afloat – and brought us the news galore.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Hazard, Icenogle top vote getters for Kearney Public School board

KEARNEY — Two challengers were the top vote-getters in the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education primary election and will be among the field of six candidates moving on to the Nov. 8 general election. According to unofficial results from the Buffalo County Election Commission, challenger Paul Hazard came...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATING: Central Nebraska local election results

This page will be updated throughout the night with local election results. For statewide results, visit the Secretary of State's website. Hastings Public Schools Board of Education (eight advance, four elected) Becky Sullivan - 2,248. Stacie Widhelm - 1,731. Andrew McCarty - 1,688. Brady Rhodes - 1,551. Jodi Graves -...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
#Commencement Ceremony#Highschool#The High School#St Patrick S Church#Chambers High School
KSNB Local4

Restaurants in Hastings and Grand Island featured in Beef Passport program

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Beef Passport season in Nebraska. Nebraskans can take a tour of the state by visiting over 40 restaurants with beef on the menu. The Nebraska Beef Council provides a paper copy of the passport as well as a digital version. It lists several restaurants in the Tri-City area, including Blue Fork Kitchen in Hastings.
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

Country star Luke Bryan to play a farm near Murdock

Luke Bryan, Entertainer of the Year winner at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, will appear near Murdock this fall as a part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan will play at the Stock and Hay Grain Farm on Sept. 22, he announced in a social media post. The...
MURDOCK, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Senior Baseball Player Dismissed From Team

Senior reliever Tyler Martin has been dismissed by the Nebraska baseball program for violation of team rules, Cornhuskers coach Will Bolts says per team insider Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. No further detail was given on said violations. Martin made 20 appearances on the mound this season, notching 24...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Johnson County Central school bond issue fails

BEATRICE – It appears Johnson County Central Schools will not construct a new pre-kindergarten to twelfth grade school in Tecumseh. Johnson County voters approved a $43.375 million bond issue in Tuesday’s Primary. But Otoe County and Pawnee County voters disapproved of the project, leaving the unofficial vote at 556 in favor of the bond issue…640 against it.
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
News Channel Nebraska

Jefferson Community Health and Life's newest clinic set for Monday opening

In the coming days, patients at Jefferson Community Health and Life in Fairbury will receive care in a brand new clinic. "We are very excited for our patients to be able to have this wide open space, easy access to the patients rooms, bigger patient rooms and easier flow at check in."" JCH&L Clinic Administrator Ashley Norden said.
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

A glimpse of primary elections in Madison and Wayne

MADISON, Neb. -- It was a big day in Nebraska for the primary elections going on around the state and people had the chance to go out and try to make their voices heard. For the last couple of years, mail-in ballots were more popular since COVID-19 hampered people from physically going out and voting.
MADISON, NE
WOWT

6 On Your Side: Many Nebraska teachers leaving the profession

Officials say it's good to get out of the office. Gov. Ricketts is proclaiming May as Foster Care Month in Nebraska. The report points out the number of alcohol-involved deaths in Iowa is rising. Historic mural removed from Omaha downtown library. Updated: 5 hours ago. The mural is going to...
NEBRASKA STATE

