BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local health officials in Maryland are strongly urging mask usage in indoor public places as COVID-19 cases are on the upswing. “Particularly, those who are at higher risk of severe disease, those with chronic conditions, those who are older should be masking indoors and in public settings. And, those who are in contact with them as well,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “Even if you’ve been exposed to COVID or you got vaccinated, you still need that ongoing protection.” Maryland’s COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations have all more than doubled in the past month,...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO