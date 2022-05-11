Primary Election State Results In

The O'Neill High School Girls Track and Field team had a busy week last week. They competed in the Mid State Conference Meet on Tuesday and Norfolk Catholic on Thursday. The Lady Eagles had a nice showing at the Conference Meet finishing in 4th place. Zelie Sorensen was the high point getter for O'Neill by winning the 100, 200 and Pole Vault and being a part of the 3rd place 4 x 100 Relay. Zelie ran some very good times in all of the events running a 12.33 in the 100, 26.08 in the 200 and tying her personal best in the pole vault clearing 10-6. The 400 Relay team of Zori Koehler, Presley Heiss, Minlu Liu and Sorensen ran a new personal best time of 51.41 to finish in 3rd.

