O'neill, NE

Evergreen Adds Mural With Local Flavor

By Commentary
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Evergreen Assisted Living Residence in O'Neill got a bit of a facelift from renowned artist David Reiser. Reiser who has local ties to the area from Boyd County is actually from Columbus. Reiser knew at an early age that his calling was to art. "I worked at my art for...

Lady Eagles Compete At Conference And Norfolk Invite

The O'Neill High School Girls Track and Field team had a busy week last week. They competed in the Mid State Conference Meet on Tuesday and Norfolk Catholic on Thursday. The Lady Eagles had a nice showing at the Conference Meet finishing in 4th place. Zelie Sorensen was the high point getter for O'Neill by winning the 100, 200 and Pole Vault and being a part of the 3rd place 4 x 100 Relay. Zelie ran some very good times in all of the events running a 12.33 in the 100, 26.08 in the 200 and tying her personal best in the pole vault clearing 10-6. The 400 Relay team of Zori Koehler, Presley Heiss, Minlu Liu and Sorensen ran a new personal best time of 51.41 to finish in 3rd.
NORFOLK, NE
Primary Election Holt County Results In

Holt County Supervisor District 1 (All Votes Are In For This Race) Holt County Supervisor District 7 (All Vote Are In For This Race) Summerland Public School Board Member District 115. Vote for THREE. The top six will advance to the General Election in November. Brian Ferris 18. Scott Thiele...
HOLT COUNTY, NE
Eagle Track Season Winds Down With Conference Action

The O'Neill Eagles boys track team competed in two meets this week. The Mid-States Conference Track Meet was postponed from Saturday, April 30th, and moved to Tuesday May 2nd. The Eagles finished in 6th place. The Eagles were able to bring back some hardware. Joseph Engelbart placed 4th in the...
O'NEILL, NE
Congratulations To The Graduates Of 2022

This weekend the graduations in O'Neill and across the county will take place. O'Neill Public High School will hold its commencement exercises at the High School at 2 p.m on Saturday, May 14th. St. Mary's High School will hold its ceremony at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 15th, with graduation at St. Patrick's Church. Chambers High School will hold its graduation on Saturday, May 14th, with the ceremony to begin at 2 p.m.
