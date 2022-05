Hulu is the official streaming partner for three of the biggest summer music festivals in the United States: Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Per a press release from Hulu, “For all three festivals, select performances will be live-streamed exclusively to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost. Additional special footage and behind-the-scenes looks will also be available, and the specific live-stream schedules will be announced in the weeks prior to each event. Two different live feeds will be available Friday through Sunday of each festival, with one feed for the Thursday shows from Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza (Austin City Limits Music Festival does not have programming on Thursday.)

