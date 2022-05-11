ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Faces Massive Teacher Shortage

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, there are more than 10,000 job openings to teach in Texas. The state has faced a teacher shortage for years, but it became worse during the two-year pandemic. Educators say there are ways to reverse the trend – and one is to add more support for teachers’ mental health. Former...

Texas Border Economy

“This story was originally published by, Texas A&M University-Texas Real Estate Research Center.”. Indicators along the Texas-Mexico border revealed a mixed economic response in February. Payrolls in border Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) increased on a monthly basis. Construction activity decreased while trade values improved after a decline in January. Problems like scarcity of raw material and low availability of truck drivers persisted. Housing sales increased. The combination of robust demand, depleted inventory, and elevated home prices caused affordability to remain a challenge for potential homebuyers. In addition to COVID-19-related supply-chain disruptions, the global economy is facing an unpredictable course of action in eastern Europe as Russia accelerates its aggression in Ukraine, disrupting the global economy and international trade.
TEXAS STATE
Henry A. Moses and Javier Mancha Elected to Maverick County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Board of Directors

The Maverick County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Board of Directors held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and officially approved the canvassing of the May 7th Board of Directors Election and elected new Board Officers. Brenda McCalip, General Manager, announced the May 7, 2022 Election...
MAVERICK COUNTY, TX

