Texas Faces Massive Teacher Shortage

“This story was originally published by, Texas A&M University-Texas Real Estate Research Center.”. Indicators along the Texas-Mexico border revealed a mixed economic response in February. Payrolls in border Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) increased on a monthly basis. Construction activity decreased while trade values improved after a decline in January. Problems like scarcity of raw material and low availability of truck drivers persisted. Housing sales increased. The combination of robust demand, depleted inventory, and elevated home prices caused affordability to remain a challenge for potential homebuyers. In addition to COVID-19-related supply-chain disruptions, the global economy is facing an unpredictable course of action in eastern Europe as Russia accelerates its aggression in Ukraine, disrupting the global economy and international trade.

