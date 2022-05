William “Bill” C. Skaggs, 78, Goshen, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in his home. He was born Sep. 30, 1943. He married Karletta Amsden Aug. 22, 1970; she survives. He is also survived by Wayne “Chris” Skaggs, Martha “Marti” Skaggs and Karletta “Kay” Copp, all of Goshen; Elizabeth Skaggs, Ocala, Fla., William “Billy” Skaggs, Muskegon, Mich. and Tammy (Daniel) Yowell, Goshen; 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Goodman and Janice (Danny) Smart, both of Michigan; and a brother, Lester (Judy) Skaggs, Colorado.

