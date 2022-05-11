‘Rare air’: How agent Nicole Lynn, Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe forged uncommon NFL partnership

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was arrested in his hometown of Orange, Texas after a warrant was issued for an alleged violation of a court protective order. The 33-year-old 7x Pro Bowler was taken into custody around 8:30 PM in Orange County after the agency received a phone call from a bar patron who spotted Thomas in the establishment.
Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.
