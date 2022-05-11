‘Rare air’: How agent Nicole Lynn, Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe forged uncommon NFL partnership

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.

BILOXI, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO