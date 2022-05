JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was left on the side of the road for hours and died from his injuries. 59-year-old Darryl Lindsey was hit and killed by a Dodge Challenger on August 26, 2021. Action News Jax has been telling you about his story since September. The driver of the Challenger did call 911, but no one was ever sent to the scene. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office launched an internal affairs investigation after we pressed the agency about why a car was not sent to the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO