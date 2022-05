BRANSON, Mo – Drivers will see temporary lane closures in the eastbound lane of W. 76 Country Blvd from the Branson Ferris Wheel to the Presley’s Country Jubilee on Thursday, May 12, 2022, through Friday, May 13, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. while crews begin the removal of the utility poles as part of the final stages of the W. 76 Country Blvd Utility Undergrounding project.

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO