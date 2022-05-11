Tornado watches in northeast Nebraska

LEXINGTON — A potent low pressure system created severe winds throughout central Nebraska, coughing up a dust storm that spread across eastern Colorado and Nebraska and powered thunderstorms in central and eastern Nebraska. Rain caused a severe drop in visibility while the winds howled from the south. National Weather...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thunderstorms moved into eastern Nebraska on Thursday evening. Some had already caused severe damage in central Nebraska and were still strong as they got closer to Lincoln, with severe thunderstorm warnings being issued in Seward and York counties. Winds over 70 mph are also causing...
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather is back in Nebraska. Tornado warnings have been issued for Burt, Cuming, Dodge and Thurston Counties until 7:00 p.m. CT. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Gage, Jefferson, Lancaster, Dakota, Dixon and Saline Counties until 7:45 p.m. CT. Burt, Washington, Douglas and Thurston Counties are in a warning until 7:30 p.m. CT.
May 13 (UPI) -- Motorists in Nebraska this week found themselves stuck in a massive dust cloud during a major thunderstorm, dropping visibility to near zero and whipping up hurricane-force winds. Footage taken Thursday by one woman attempting to drive through the dust cloud shows how quickly the weather conditions...
The line of showers and thunderstorms developed late Friday afternoon, east of the Mississippi River, after several days of very warm weather. The National Weather Service confirmed two landspout tornadoes during Friday’s severe weather in western Illinois — one near Good Hope and the other south of Monmouth.
BURWELL, Neb. — The thunderstorms which produced winds in excess of 80 m.p.h. across Central Nebraska Thursday ripped part of the roof off the rodeo grandstand in Burwell, Nebraska. "Nebraska's Big Rodeo" shared photos on Facebook of the damage. "We are beyond saddened to share these pictures with you...
Northwest Iowa — It looked like a scene out of the 1930’s dust bowl late Thursday afternoon when a dust storm blew through northwest Iowa. The intense dust storm caused a temporary black out due to the amount of dust in the air. The word to describe this weather phenomenon was first used in the United States in 1972.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Cleanup is underway after a massive dust storm moved across parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern Iowa on Thursday. High winds moving in front of severe storms caused the phenomenon. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts as high as 107 mph. Dakota...
LEXINGTON, NE — Many central Nebraskans are cleaning up after severe storms knocked down trees and took out power lines on Thursday. Nebraska Public Power District says 1,336 customers were without power in Lexington because of a weather-related outage. About 650 customers were still without power at 5:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thousands of Lincoln Electric System customers lost power Thursday night as a severe storm moved through the area. About 3,700 LES customers were without power about 8 p.m., according to the outage map on the utility’s website. At 10:30 p.m., LES said on Twitter...
PLAINVIEW, Neb. -- A brief rush of wind caused havoc in northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 2:45 p.m., high winds hit Plainview, Pierce and Norfolk, among others. According to the National Weather Service, a 64 mph wind gust hit the area. It was unique, NWS officials said, because it...
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph.
Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling.
Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard.
“Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said.
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha area could see a record-high temperature as Wednesday brings summer heat and humidity, along with the potential for isolated storms. Storms could move into the area from the south around 2 p.m. as temperatures in Omaha climb into the 90s. The record-high for May 11 is 93 degrees. Any storms to develop are expected to quickly move north and be out of the metro before your evening commute.
An explosive line of thunderstorms with embedded tornadoes raced across eastern South Dakota Thursday night, leaving behind destructive and widespread damage. One of the hardest-hit communities was Castlewood, where a tornado hit the city around 6 p.m. Governor Kristi Noem visited Castlewood Thursday night…. Noem adds that the state has...
SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Severe storms wreaked havoc on residents of northwest Iowa and southern Minnesota Wednesday evening. Take a look at some of the damage below, or visit KEYC.com/Photos to upload your photos and videos.
