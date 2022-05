Grubhub is giving all of New York City (and the surrounding areas like New Jersey and Long Island) FREE lunch on May 17th. No one values lunch more than those who live in The Big Apple, according to a new survey conducted by Grubhub of 1,000 New Yorkers. While New Yorkers appreciate lunch the most (81% valuing it more now than pre-pandemic), skipping lunch is fairly common with 69% not eating lunch altogether because they're just too busy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO