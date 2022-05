MILWAUKEE, WI – Due to the declared state of emergency, the Milwaukee Police Department will enforce the city-wide curfew promulgated by Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The curfew is restricted to individuals under the age of 21 in the geographical area from Vel R. Phillips Avenue on the west, N. Broadway on the east, W. McKinley Avenue/ E. Knapp Street on the north and State Street on the south. The curfew will be in effect for Saturday, May 14, 2022, between 11:00 p.m., until 5:30 a.m., on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Curfew will also be in effect for Sunday. May 15, 2022, at 11:00 p.m., until 5:30 a.m., on Monday, May 16, 2022.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO