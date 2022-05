The 41st Annual Conkey Family Award winner was announced on Tuesday afternoon at OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in the serenity garden as part of National Health Care Week. Joni Zinke, an administrative assistant in the medical/surgical department, was named this year’s winner. Joni has been a Mission Partner for 33 years and is described by her nominator as the glue that holds us together. “Joni is the perfect example of what it looks like to live the OSF Mission as she serves others with the greatest care and love. She comes to work every day with the heart of Jesus and offers herself and her services to all departments to help them provide the best care to all the patients,” said her nominator.

