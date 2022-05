PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (May 9, 2022) – It can often seem like college is about three things: parties, papers, and a chance for students to chase their dreams. For Jeremy Daniels, a native of Port Arthur, Texas, it was. He made the friends, completed the projects, and was offered his dream job as a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – a position he’ll start soon after graduating from Prairie View A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science this week.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO