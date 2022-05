John B. Kane is running for State Representative in House District 11 in 2022 - a position currently held by Rep. Wendi Stearman. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kane says representing the district takes a lot of time and commitment. He said he is ready to be committed to the time it will take to be in the district, to listen to your concerns and ideas, and to best represent you in Oklahoma City.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO