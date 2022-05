Tulsa Public Schools said Wednesday they have launched an investigation following an allegation that a teacher is proselytizing in the classroom. An unnamed student at Memorial High School accused biology teacher Amy Cook of converting a section of her classroom into a prayer area, with a wall covered in Bible verses and Christian prayers. The student said after she posted a non-Christian prayer on the wall, Cook pulled her out of class and told her she would "burn in Hell" unless she repented and converted to Christianity.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO