Latest Issue: Class of 2022

Bakersfield, CA

 1 day ago
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Local
California Education
theshafterpress.com

Reserve will play this year, but not in Wasco

The Wasco Reserve Pecos League professional baseball club announced there would not be any games played in Wasco this season. Instead, they will play their home games in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark. "Logistically, it just didn't make sense to continue in Wasco," said the owner of the Wasco Reserve...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Walk the streets of (downtown) Bakersfield for Second Saturday

There's a lot of talk about what's going on in downtown Bakersfield, but if you want to experience a lot of the businesses and community members that make it great, you might want to check out Second Saturday. Organized by The Hub of Bakersfield, the monthly event is a roundup...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Pizza Guys opens first Bakersfield location

Looking to get its own slice of the local pizza market is Pizza Guys, which opens its first Bakersfield location on Thursday. Based in Sacramento, Pizza Guys has more than 70 stores in California, Oregon and Nevada. Before the opening of the Bakersfield store, the nearest location was Porterville. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Here comes the heat!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mother nature is changing things around by warming us up close to 10 degrees this Thursday. However, we’ll remain at least 5 degrees below average for this time of year with a high around 78 degrees. By the time the weekend rolls around, temps...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Local park to get splash pad in 2023

Taft apparently won't have a public wimming pool in the near future, but children will have a chance to play in the water by summer 2023 after Second District Supervisor, Zack Scrivner, announced funding for a splash pad at Ford City Park. The $600,000 splash park is coming from nearly...
TAFT, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Chipolte opens to the public

Ridgecrest residents packed the opening of the new Chipolte Mexican Grill located at 820 S. China Lake Blvd. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers will be able to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. (The lane is for those...
RIDGECREST, CA
scvnews.com

The Voice Finalist Jim Ranger to Kick Off Tejon Outlets Summer Concert Series

Guests and their families are invited to visit the Outlets at Tejon throughout the day to enjoy delicious food from various food trucks, great shopping with up to 65% off 40-plus brand name retailers and stay for a memorable night of live music in the open-air shopping center. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and be sure to set up early to save your spot for the concert.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Best hiking trails in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield is not exactly known for its beautiful scenery or bountiful nature. If anything, it is referred to as the barren land in between major cities. While Bakersfield does not have the forests of the Pacific Northwest found in Oregon or Vancouver, there is still plenty of nature to behold right […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

New $494K Beale Park restrooms open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new vandalism-resistant, ADA-compliant restrooms at Beale Park are now open, according to a social media post. This is the first time the bathrooms have been redone in 60 years. Park construction and facilities planner Fidel Gonzalez told 17 News nothing is vandalism proof, but...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Runner

Substitute Teachers Struggle in the Classroom

Schools have been feeling the pain of teacher and substitute teacher shortages since the beginning of the pandemic. Substitutes are being called upon with little to no training to fill in for teachers who do not want to go back to the classroom, or who need to take time off if they are feeling sick. To retaliate against this shortage, states are lightening the requirements needed to substitute teach, or even officially teach in the classroom. Here in Bakersfield, a substitute applicant can become an emergency substitute teacher by passing a background check, a tuberculosis and general health screening, completing a sexual harassment and mandated reporter training course, and turning in an official transcript from their school. They then must either fulfill a basic skills requirement through completing college courses for math, reading, and writing, or pass the California Basic Educational Skills Test. Substitute teachers would also have to apply to receive their California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, which they would do after passing the background fingerprint check.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Tacos La Villas to replace Del Taco in Shafter

If you have driven by Lerdo Highway and Central Valley Highway lately, you may have noticed that the Del Taco has closed its doors. The national chain eatery shut down operation recently, giving way to an up-and-coming eatery. The city's director of business development, Bob Meadows, confirmed that the business...
SHAFTER, CA
sierranewsonline.com

CHP Commissioner Ray Issues Statement

SACRAMENTO, CA – California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Amanda Ray today issued the following statement on the arrest of three suspects charged with murder in a freeway shooting in Bakersfield:. “I offer my condolences to the victim’s family and all those impacted by this senseless act of freeway violence....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Runner is the official student lead and produced news organization of California State University, Bakersfield. Providing consisting CSUB student news coverage by highlighting pressing stories, the college experience, student life, breaking news, photography, video, event's, livestreams and also publishing a bi-weekly newspaper newspaper in conjunction with the Department of Communications at California State University, Bakersfield. For more in depth content visit www.therunneronline.com

 https://TheRunnerOnline.com/

