An impartial study conducted by the NYS Department of State would provide answers to questions about impacts. On Friday, May 13, the Greenburgh Town Board will meet in Special Session at 5 PM. One of the issues on the agenda relates to the Town Board’s consideration of new legislation sponsored by Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, requiring a one year moratorium on Village Incorporation, and the appointment of a NYS Committee to study the many unanswered questions related to the process and the equity of the current Incorporation process, as dictated by NYS Village Law. Below, please find a position paper outlining the need for a moratorium and the amendment of NYS Village Law to ensure protection for all residents of Greenburgh.

GREENBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO