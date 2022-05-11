ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Senior Salutes

 2 days ago

HI THIS IS (your name) AND I WOULD LIKE TO RECOGNIZE (FULL name of student) WHO IS GRADUATING FROM (school)....

5-12-22 fdl man wins fdl samaritan cash raffle

Dave Jost of Fond du lac is the grand prize winner of $50,000 cash in the Samaritan Cash Raffle. Agnesian HealthCare Foundation executive director, Shawn Fisher, made the announcement live over the lunch hour Wednesday. Raffle volunteer Marcie Jost says she purchased the winning ticket for her son. Other prize...
FOND DU LAC, WI
5-12-22 summer-like weather

If you are wondering what happened to spring, this week is feeling a lot like summer. National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Collar says heat and humidity is the story in Wisconsin this week. Collar says the unusually warm weather for this time of year won't last long. Temperatures will be closer to normal next week. Since 2000, the warmest high temperature in Fond du Lac was 87 degrees in 2011 and the coldest high was 43 in 2002.
FOND DU LAC, WI
5-11-22 sadoff named executive director of fdl area foundation

Longtime North Fond du Lac School District Superintendent Aaron Sadoff has been hired as the new executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation. According to a press release Sadoff will officially transition into the role on January 1, 2023. Sadoff has served as the superintendent in the North Fond du Lac School District for the last 13 years. "We have a motto in North Fond du Lac: Working Together for the Success of All. I look forward striving for this motto throughout the greater Fond du Lac community as the next executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation," Sadoff said. Sadoff was named the 2019 Wisconsin State Superintendent of the Year. Sadoff replaces Joe Braun who announced last month he was stepping down after four years at the helm. Sadoff holds a master's in educational leadership and administration from Marian University, and a Bachelor of Science in education and history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Sadoff also served in the United States Army and is a Gulf War Veteran.
FOND DU LAC, WI
5-11-22 fdl school district hires new technology services director

The Fond du Lac School District has announced the hiring of a new director of Technology Services and Assessment. The District is recommending the School Board hire Paul Hermes to the post starting in the 2022-23 school year. "I am pleased to announce Mr. Paul Hermes as the District's next Director of Technology Services and Assessment," said Dr. Jeffrey Fleig, Superintendent of the Fond du Lac School District. "Mr. Hermes is a collaborative leader who brings extensive experience in the area of continuous improvement and assessment." Hermes received a master's degree in Educational Leadership from Marian University. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education/Broadfield Social Sciences from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh. Hermes has been serving as an Associate Principal in Curriculum and Instruction in the Appleton Area School District for the past five years.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Bid On Rodgers Autographed Memorabilia For Make A Wish!

Thursday, May 19th and Friday, May 20th is your chance to bid on one of a kind Packer collectibles, with all the proceeds benefitting Make A Wish! Check out the items below and watch this page for all the details! Thanks to Bergstrom Automotive for making this possible!. 2022 Drive...
5-12-22 ozone advisory

Counties: Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Calumet, Kewaunee, Brown, & Door. Comments: Due to southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung ailments (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
5-13-22 electric scooters in fdl

Beginning this week there is a new transportation option in Fond du Lac. Bird, a leader in electric transportation, is bringing shared e-scooters to Fond du Lac starting Thursday. The scooters can be activated through Bird's free mobile phone app and used anywhere in the city. Riders must be over age 18. The scooters are set at a maximum speed of 15 miles an hour and cannot be used on sidewalks. Users are encouraged to wear helmets , and the company offers a free helmet program for anyone who needs it.
FOND DU LAC, WI
5-13-22 samaritan cash raffle winner says he didn't know his mom had bought ticket for him

Dave Jost says he didn't even know his mom had bought him a Samaritan Cash Raffle ticket. Jost, who recently moved from Fond du Lac to Florida, was randomly drawn this week as the $50,000 cash grand prize winner of the Agnesian HealthCare Foundation Samaritan Cash Raffle. Jost told WFDL news he didn't realize the raffle drawing was taking place Wednesday and says all of the sudden his phone started blowing up with messages. He says about an hour later his mother, Marcie, who was at the drawing, confirmed he had won. Jost says he's not sure what he is going to do with the money, but will probably split it with his family. More than 4,800 tickets were sold in this year's raffle, raising approximately $125,000 for the Samaritan Health Clinic. The clinic provides health care to around 500 underinsured patients annually.
FOND DU LAC, WI
5-13-22 fdl fire and rescue awards

Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue is honoring officers for excellence and service. The Department handed out several awards during the recent recognition and awards program. Lieutenant Carl Bahr was presented with the Paramedic of the Year Award. Interim Fire Chief Erick Gerritson presented recently retired engineer, Dwight Fisher, with the 2020 Firefighter of the Year award. Engineer Rick Gerritson is the 2021 Firefighter of the Year. Gerritson presented captain Joe Maramonte with the 2020 Officer of the Year award. The 2021 Officer of the Year goes to retired Assistant Chief of EMS Todd Janquart. The ceremony was not held last year due to the pandemic.
FOND DU LAC, WI
5-11-22 parole of killer in wisconsin puts pressure on evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The decision to release a man who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife to death in 1997 has angered her sisters and daughter and is becoming an issue in Wisconsin's governor's race. Douglas Balsewicz is slated to be released from prison on May 17, despite the opposition of the family of the victim, Johanna Balsewicz. They, along with Republican candidates for governor, have appealed to Gov. Tony Evers to intervene. But Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback says the governor has no authority to review or reverse the Wisconsin Parole Commission's decision.
WISCONSIN STATE
5-13-22 wisconsin elections commission in gop crosshairs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All four of the leading Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor want to either abolish or dramatically overhaul the GOP-created bipartisan commission that oversees elections in the state, moves that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers opposes. Tim Michels, a construction company co-owner and the most recent Republican to get into the race, released his proposed overhaul of the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday. The three other top Republicans — former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish, businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun — all favor abolishing the commission. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
5-11-22 barn destroyed by fire in fdl county

A barn was destroyed and an undisclosed number of cattle died in a fire in Fond du Lac County. Firefighters from 20 area departments were called to the scene on Pine Road Tuesday afternoon. When firefighters arrived they found the barn fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Eden Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the following fire departments; Calumet, Mt. Calvary, Campbellsport, Lamartine, Oakfield, Kohlsville, Lomira, Kewaskum, Brownsville, City of Fond du Lac, Town of Fond du Lac, Theresa, St. Cloud, Greenbush, Glenbeulah, Brandon/Fairwater, Ripon, Allenton, Van Dyne, Waupun, along with Mt. Calvary.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
5-13-22 father, two young children die in fire

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two young children and their father have died in a house fire in Barron County. Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The caller said three people were still inside the burning house in Barron. Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Barron police identified them as 5-year-old Emily Albee and 6-year-old Connor Albee. Authorities say the body of their 44-year-old father, Donald Albee, was later located in the house. The father's girlfriend, who owned the home, was able get out of the house. Forty-nine-year-old Delores Dahlberg and was treated at the scene for injuries.
BARRON, WI
5-13-22 eden barn fire appears to be electrical in nature

A preliminary investigation indicates a fire that destroyed a barn in Fond du Lac County this week may have been electrical in nature. Firefighters from 20 area departments responded to the fire on Pine Road in the town of Eden Tuesday afternoon and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. Fond du Lac County Sheriff's captain Bill Tadych say while an official cause has not been determined, initial indications point to an electrical problem because there were fans being used in the barn when the fire started. Tadych says , in general, it doesn't take long for barn fires to spread. An undisclosed number of cattle died in the fire.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
5-11-22 fdl police investigating vehicle entries

Fond du Lac Police are urging residents to make sure their car doors and windows are locked following a rash of vehicle entries. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says Monday night into Tuesday morning police responded to 20 reports of vehicle entries on the city's west side near Sabish Middle School, and also on the east side near St. Agnes Hospital. Investigators say they are not sure if the east side and west side locations are connected or not. Anyone with information is asked to call Fond du Lac Police or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
FOND DU LAC, WI
5-13-22 fdl police have person of interest in vehicle entries

The Fond du Lac Police Chief says detectives have developed a person of interest in connection with a rash of vehicle entries near St. Agnes Hospital. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein told WFDL news investigators do not believe those entries are related to vehicle entries that occured around the same time period on the west side of town near Sabish Middle School. Goldstein says some of the vehicles broken into near the hospital were locked and had their windows smashed. Goldstein say detectives have developed a male person of interest in connection with the east-side entries. He says the thief stole credit cards from the vehicles and used them to purchase pre-paid debit cards at various convenience stores in Fond du Lac. Goldstein says the vehicle entries on the west side of the city appear to be more crimes of opportunity involving juveniles. Goldstein says he confident arrests will be made. He says the incidents are reminders to not only keep your vehicle doors locked, but also not to leave any valuables in your car.
FOND DU LAC, WI
5-13-22 fdl police department lobby ribbing cutting ceremony

The Fond du Lac Police Department has a new displace case in the Department Lobby thanks to Leadership Fond du Lac. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says the new display case give the department an opportunity to display it's history
FOND DU LAC, WI
5-10-22 severe weather outlook

Scattered strong to severe storms are likely to move through the area through this evening, as a frontal boundary shifts south across the region. Large hail and damaging winds and a few brief tornadoes are the main hazards. Some fog is expected to develop later tonight, with dense fog possible in low lying areas.
ENVIRONMENT
5-10-22 man injured in dodge county tractor accident

A Dodge County man was seriously injured in a tractor accident. Rescue personnel were called to the scene Monday on Highway J for a report of a man who was run over by a tractor. The Sheriff’s Office says the man was starting a tractor that he was working on. The tractor was in gear when it was started and the tractor began moving immediately, running over the man, and through a wall of a machine shed before it struck a tree. The victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
5-11-22 nobody injured in car crash-fire on interstate 41 in fdl county

Nobody was injured in a car fire following a car crash on Interstate 41 south of Johnson Street near Fond du Lac. Investigators say shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday a Milwaukee woman was southbound on 41 when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the median guardrail. She was able to get out of the vehicle before it started on fire. The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames and is a total loss. The interstate was restricted to one lane of traffic north and southbound for approximately one hour as the scene was cleaned up.
FOND DU LAC, WI

