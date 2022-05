It was during a recent family trip to Dorset that Alison Miller first realised her daughter was severely ill. As the family were having lunch at a gastropub by the coast the then 13-year-old excused herself and hadn’t returned a while later. Miller, from southeast London, slipped into the women’s toilets to look for her and found the teenager cowering in a cubicle. “She was sitting on the floor, screaming and rocking because somebody had activated the hand dryer.”The mother of two says that before the pandemic, her daughter was a confident high-achiever. Within months of lockdown, she had become...

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO