When: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:00 a.m.

What: Philip Dimmitt Park and Pier Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Where: 201 Jester Street, Corpus Christi, 78418

Who: Paulette Guajardo, Mayor

Peter Zanoni, City Manager

Greg Smith, Councilmember District 4

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS – The City of Corpus Christi will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Philip Dimmit Park and Pier improvement project. The pier was finished in 2021 and additional improvements were made to the parking lot and a park area. The pier has served Corpus Christi residents since 1985 and welcomes families, fishermen, and tourists yearly to beautiful Flour Bluff.

Join us as we celebrate the re-opening of the great City attraction.

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

Media Representatives can contact Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com.